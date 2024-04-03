Sports analyst Colin Cowherd thinks LSU couldn't find an answer for Caitlin Clark from the get-go, which resulted in the loss.

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated LSU 94-87 to advance to the Final Four. It was an incredible game, as Iowa was led by Clark, who had a game-high 41 points.

Cowherd, meanwhile, thinks Clark's ability as a passer played a key role in the Hawkeyes win.

"LSU felt like they were playing catch-up. They couldn't get stops, they couldn't get in front of them," Cowherd said.

"Caitlin Clark very clever, the 12 assists, she's a scorer, the 12 assists very clever passer setting up teammates. That is the difference between the great ones and the really good ones, is the ability to elevate people beyond yourself. I think Caitlin Clark does that."

Clark did record 12 assists, as when LSU started to double-team her, she found her teammates who scored.

LSU coach knew Caitlin Clark was hard to defend and called her 'generational player'

LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey knew it would be difficult to guard Caitlin Clark going into the game.

"There is not a whole lot of strategy. You have to guard her, nobody else seems to be able to guard her. We didn't even guard her last year when we beat them," Mulkey said.

"She is just a generation player, and she makes everybody around her better. That is what the great ones do. Caitlin Clark is not going to beat you by herself, it's what she does to make those teammates better that helps her score points and them score points to beat you."

The Hawkeyes and Clark will return to the court on Friday against UConn. The winner of that game will face the winner of South Carolina vs NC State for the national championship.

LSU's roster is suddenly in question, with Angel Reese and Van Lith having less than 48 hours to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Both are entitled to return to the Tigers for one more season, but whether they do so remains to be seen.

Poll : Were you impressed with Caitlin Clark's performance? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion