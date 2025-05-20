LSU graduate Last-Tear Poa drops 3-word reaction in excitement as $50 million worth Billie Eilish announces next tour

Former LSU guard Last-Tear Poa entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, following the NCAA’s recent rule change regarding junior college seasons. Poa joins forward Sa’Myah Smith among the confirmed portal exits from Kim Mulkey’s roster this offseason.

Center Aaliyah Del Rosario, who averaged limited minutes as a sophomore, also departed. Guards Poa and Mjracle Sheppard both sought more consistent roles after rotating as secondary ball-handlers alongside Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams.

Poa, a Melbourne native, averaged 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in 2024-25. She shot 24.5% from the field across 27 appearances.

Off the court, Poa reacted to Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” announcement on Instagram, posting:

“I’M SO THERE” in her story.

Screenshot, via Instagram

The U.S. leg of the tour includes a Nov. 1 stop in New Orleans.

Billie Eilish tour dates (U.S. highlights):

Oct. 6 - Miami, FL

Oct. 9 - Orlando, FL

Oct. 12 - Raleigh, NC

Oct. 15 - Charlotte, NC

Oct. 20 - Long Island, NY

Nov. 1 - New Orleans, LA

Nov. 4 - Tulsa, OK

Nov. 7 – Austin, TX

Nov. 10 - Phoenix, AZ

Nov. 13 - San Francisco, CA

Nov. 16 - Los Angeles, CA

Billie Eilish’s net worth is estimated at $50 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Meanwhile, Poa began her college basketball career at Northwest Florida State College and transferred to LSU in 2022.

LSU’s Last-Tear Poa transfers to Arizona State; program sees significant roster turnover

Last-Tear Poa, who joined LSU before its 2023 national championship run, appeared in 102 games over three seasons with 27 starts. She averaged two points per game in 2024-25 and recorded six points and two assists in LSU’s win over Iowa in the 2023 national title game.

Poa is one of five outgoing transfers from LSU’s roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. She transferred to Arizona State as a senior guard.

The program also lost sophomore center Sa’Myah Smith to Virginia, sophomore center Aalyah Del Rosario to Vanderbilt, junior forward Jersey Wolfenbarger to Tennessee, and sophomore guard Mjracle Sheppard, who remains in the transfer portal as of May 20.

LSU added three incoming transfers: freshman forward Kate Koval from Notre Dame, junior forward Amiya Joyner from East Carolina, and sophomore guard Milaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina.

