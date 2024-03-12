LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson's brother facing charges after involvement in ugly fight against South Carolina

LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson's brother, Trayron Milton, is charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by the Greenville Police Department. He was arrested on Sunday for jumping onto the court during the fight that went down in the Southeastern Conference Tournament final between No.1 South Carolina and No.2 LSU.

Milton jumped over the scorer’s table and reached the court to confront South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso for shoving his sister to the ground. Police reports say that the 24-year-old pushed down an SEC employee and stepped on her shoulders on his way to the court.

Trayron Milton was released from jail on Monday on bonds of $1,087.50 for each charge. His charges are considered misdemeanors under South Carolina law with each carrying a potential penalty of 30 days in jail, a fine or both.

The incident went down in the fourth quarter when Flau’jae Johnson intentionally fouled South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley to stop a breakaway layup. On her way to the bench, Johnson bumped into SC's Ashlyn Watkins. This caused Kamilla Cardoso to step in and shove Johnson.

The ensuing fight caused players from both sides, including the bench, to jump in as officials and coaching staff tried to calm things down. Cardoso along with five other bench players, three from Gamecocks and two from LSU, were ejected for breaking the rules.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson apologizes to South Carolina HC Dawn Staley

After the game, Flau'jae Johnson was seen walking over to the Gamecocks' coach Dawn Staley for a chat. While the contents of the entire exchange have not been made public, Staley later shared with the media that the guard had apologized for her actions.

Dawn Staley also apologized to the basketball community for the actions of her team.

"I just want to apologize to the basketball community. You know when you're playing a championship game like this in our league, things get heated. No bad intentions."

"Their emotions got so far ahead of them that sometimes these things happens," Staley added. "I want to apologize for us playing a part in that, because that's not who we are and that's not what we're about." (via ESPN)

Staley drew praise from other coaches, former players like A'ja Wilson and others for taking accountability and displaying class. They also criticized LSU coach Kim Mulkey for suggesting that 6-foot-8 Cardoso must have taken on Angel Reese and not 5-foot-10 Johnson since they are both of different sizes.

