"Rigged for SC as usual": Angel Reese's LSU losing SEC title to South Carolina leaves Tigers' fans fuming

No. 1 South Carolina defeated LSU 79-72 taking home its eighth SEC tournament crown in the past 10 seasons. This was also the Gamecocks' 16th straight win over the Tigers, including the last four since Kim Mulkey took over as head coach.

LSU went into the game shorthanded after its guard, Last-Tear Poa suffered a head and neck injury after her head hit the floor during Saturday's semifinal win over Ole Miss. She was eventually stretchered off the court.

It was a heartbreaking loss, as fans took to social media to call out the refs for not calling fouls, which eventually led to the tussle on the court.

Some other fans chose to look ahead and encouraged the Tigers to take rest and prepare for the upcoming March Madness.

LSU did not go down easy as it fought its best, but the Gamecocks were better at containing Angel Reese and netting buckets to maintain their lead. The first quarter started with LSU's 11-7 lead. But SC took over from the second quarter at 18-15 and gradually widened the gap.

In the fourth quarter, the contest was at a close 67-64, but the Tigers could not overtake as the Gamecocks took on adding more points.

LSU-South Carolina tipoff paused due to on-court tussle

In the fourth quarter, with just over 2 minutes left on the clock, LSU's Flau'jae Johnson intentionally fouled South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley to stop a breakaway layup. On her way to the bench, Johnson then bumped South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins.

This caused SC senior, Kamilla Cardoso, to step in and shove Johnson to the ground by Cardoso. The ensuing fight caused a bench-clearing melee as Cardoso and five other bench players, three from South Carolina and two from LSU, were ejected.

The Gamecocks' victory celebration was not complete as the ejected players remained in the locker room, missing it all. Guard Te-Hina Paopao later spoke on this:

“It was heartbreaking. We couldn’t have done it without them. It was very hard for us, just a lot of emotions. We really wanted them to celebrate with us.” (via AP)

"We’re a team. We’re going to bounce back from that learn from our mistakes,” Paopao promised.

For her actions, Kamilla Cardoso is expected to be suspended and will possibly miss the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She has since apologized, but no official announcements have been made.

