LSU HC Kim Mulkey adds a National Champion to the 2025 coaching staff ahead of the season

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has brought a familiar face back to the program ahead of the incoming 2025-26 basketball season. Emily Ward, who was a part of the 2023 NCAA championship team under Mulkey, will be returning to the team as the new Director of Women’s Basketball Operations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the announcement shared on the LSU Tigers’ website on Friday, Mulkey expressed her excitement about adding Ward to the staff, noting that her experience with the program will be a valuable asset in her new role.“I’m very excited to welcome Emily Ward back to LSU in her new role as our Director of Women’s Basketball Operations,” Mulkey said. “Her experience as a National Champion and as a team captain during her playing career will be instrumental in her new role. &quot;We’re fortunate to have Emily return to our family, and I can’t wait to see her shine in this position!”Ward was part of the LSU women’s basketball team from 2019 to 2023 and had the opportunity to play her final two seasons under Mulkey. She wrapped up her college career on a high note, serving as team captain during the Tigers’ memorable run to the 2023 NCAA championship.According to Ward, it has always been her dream to wear the LSU Purple and Gold, and she’s grateful she got the chance to fulfill that dream during her playing career.“Growing up in Louisiana, I always dreamed of wearing purple and gold and playing for LSU,” Ward said. “That dream became my reality. I was proud to wear this jersey, represent my home state, and serve as a captain on LSU’s first National Championship team. My time here shaped every part of who I am – not just as a basketball player, but as a person and a leader.”However, Ward’s qualifications go beyond her time on the court. She remained closely involved with LSU off the court after her senior year in 2023. During the 2023-24 season, she teamed up with Patrick Wright, the voice of LSU women’s basketball, to provide color commentary for several Tigers games.Additionally, during her time away from the LSU women’s basketball program, she worked as the Director of Business Development for Louisiana Economic Development in Baton Rouge, gaining valuable experience in leadership and operations.“I’m honored to say I get to work with her,”: LSU alum Emily Ward on her return to work with HC Kim MulkeyAccording to Emily Ward, working with Coach Kim Mulkey once again is a full-circle moment and a true honor. For her, it’s more than just a new role; it’s another chance to be part of her dream team and to reunite with the coach who played a pivotal role in shaping her both as a player and a person.“Playing for Coach Mulkey pushed me to become the best version of myself,&quot; Ward said. &quot;She believed in me, challenged me, and taught me what it means to lead with intensity, discipline and heart. Not many people can say they played for a Hall of Fame coach, and now I’m honored to say I get to work with her, too. &quot;To do it all at LSU, the school I’ve loved my whole life, surrounded by the best coaches, players, and fans in the country, is more than a full-circle moment. It’s another dream come true!”Ward’s appointment can be tied to the departure of Jordin Westbrook, who had served as LSU women’s basketball’s Chief of Staff. Westbrook had been a key part of Kim Mulkey’s staff since the coach took over in 2021, but has now moved on from the program.