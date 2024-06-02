LSU coach Kim Mulkey will lead the Tigers into Year 4 of her tenure in Baton Rouge next season. While it has been a successful tenure with a national championship, speculation about retirement has started to dog the controversial coach.

One parent whose daughter was coached by Mulkey during the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Summer League revealed on an Instagram post the hilarious response by Mulkey when her daughter asked if she could play for her in five years.

"This is the beginning of greatness 🏀🔥🏀 LHSAA Summer League let’s Go Kittens💛💚💛💚. My baby ask Coach do she think she can hold on for another 5 years because she want to play for her… She said baby I’ll be almost 70 I hope I’m still living lol Go Tigahs 🐯🐯💛💜💛💜💛," she wrote.

Kim Mulkey addresses speculation about her future

With the retirement of Stanford Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer, Kim Mulkey is one of the longest-serving coaches left in women's college basketball alongside UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma.

Mulkey has won four national championships to become one of the most decorated coaches in the game and is entering her fourth year in charge of the LSU Tigers.

A few weeks ago, Kim Mulkey hired Tigers legend Seimone Augustus to her staff after the retirement of her longtime assistant Johnny Derrick. Speculation immediately abounded among fans that Augustus would replace Mulkey when she eventually retired.

Mulkey addressed the speculation of being replaced by Augustus during an interview with On3.

“Obviously with her being an LSU person and playing here and all the things, you know, people are going to automatically think that,” Mulkey said. “But I think Seimone will quickly tell you she’s getting ready to learn from people who have been in the business a lot longer than her, things that I can’t teach her that they will teach her.”

During her unveiling news conference, Seimone Augustus batted away the question about replacing Kim Mulkey. Augustus has a statue outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“I hope to be a head coach one day, but if it’s here, so be it,” Augustus said. “If not, obviously you see the expansion in the W. It would be great to go back. But day by day, that’s all.”

Mulkey is almost a guarantee of success, having won championships wherever she has coached, but at 62 years old, her retirement draws closer and she will continue to field speculation about her position as the years fly by.

