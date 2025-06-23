LSU HC Kim Mulkey drops 1-word reaction as Tigers win the NCAA Baseball National Championship

LSU coach Kim Mulkey celebrated the Tigers’ baseball triumph on social media. Mulkey reposted a graphic on Sunday celebrating their College World Series win on her Instagram story, accompanied by a short caption.

“Congratulations @lsubaseball,” she wrote, along with ring and trophy emojis.

Kim Mulkey congratulates the LSU baseball team. Image Credit: IG/@coachkimmulkey

Sunday’s 5-3 victory over Coastal Carolina in Omaha marked LSU’s eighth College World Series title, the second-most all-time by any program.

Tigers coach Jay Johnson led his squad to two titles in three years, becoming the fastest coach in program history to win two CWS rings. Starter Kade Anderson was named Most Outstanding Player after a complete-game shutout in Game 1.

Mulkey, who boasts a glittering résumé herself, including NCAA championships and national titles, was beaming. She hopes this victory inspires the LSU women's basketball team next season, as she sets high expectations for her own team. The Tigers captured the NCAA title in 2023 under Mulkey and will now be aiming to channel this campus-wide championship momentum into success next season.

The coach had a solid track record before joining LSU, winning three national titles at Baylor, where she coached from 2000 to 2021.

She also has several individual awards to her name, including the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2012. She was also named AP College Basketball Coach of the Year three times (2012, 2019, 2022), USBWA National Coach of the Year thrice (2011, 2012, 2019), WBCA National Coach of the Year twice (2012, 2019) and Big 12 Coach of the Year eight times (2005, 2011-2013, 2015, 2018-2020).

Kim Mulkey building strong LSU team for next season

The Tigers lost Aneesah Morrow to the WNBA, while a host of their 2024-25 players also entered the transfer portal, including Sa'Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Aalyah Del Rosario, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Mjracle Sheppard.

However, LSU has shown great intent in the portal itself, signing MiLaysia Fulwiley (South Carolina), Kate Koval (Notre Dame) and Amiya Joyner (East Carolina).

With Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams still on the roster, Kim Mulkey has experienced players to lead the group.

