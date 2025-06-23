“Wanted to show I can be more than a scorer” Flau'jae Johnson embraces leadership role ahead of Team USA duties

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson had a stellar season as the undisputed star of coach Kim Mulkey's team after the departure of Angel Reese to the WNBA. Despite being projected as a lottery pick in the ESPN mock draft, she opted to remain in Baton Rouge for an extra season.

After an activity-filled offseason, Johnson was named to the 12-person Team USA roster for the FIBA Women's AmeriCup competition. During an interview at training with Team USA, she broke down what she has been working on and the qualities she hopes to bring to the team ahead of the competition that starts on June 28 in Chile.

"It doesn't matter who's scoring most of the points, it doesn't matter, you just want to impact the game," Flau'jae Johnson said. "I feel like USA is gonna help me in that way, I'm not nervous, I came here to play. I've been working so hard me and my trainer. And just to see what I've been working on translate here, it feels good bro.

"Ball screen reads and coach came up to me and said, 'You're hitting the reads, getting in the pocket.' So, I just wanted to show that I can be more of a scorer 'cause I can score more. But it's like being a defender, being a talker, being a leader. Being a passer, that's one thing I really worked on. Really controlling the pace of the game."

Flau'jae Johnson credited with LSU jumpstart

Flau'jae Johnson was the No. 26-ranked prospect in the country in the Class of 2022 according to ESPN, and she chose the LSU Tigers after being highly recruited by programs like the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Johnson joined coach Kim Mulkey during her second season in Baton Rouge and during a segment of the "Jaques Talk." The eccentric LSU coach credited Johnson with jumpstarting her tenure in charge of the Tigers.

"I remember when I took the LSU job, Flau'jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU," Kim Mulkey said. "I had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU. So she jump-started our program, really. And then the portal helped us.

"We brought in Angel and lots of other players. But Flau'jae was a high school All-American and we got her. So I'm forever indebted to Flau'jae Johnson."

During a stellar freshman season, Flau'jae Johnson played a significant role in the Tigers winning their first national championship, cementing Kim Mulkey's legacy as one of college basketball's great coaches with her fourth natty.

