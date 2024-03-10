LSU HC Kim Mulkey gives fans update on Last-Tear Poa’s frightening concussion while playing against Ole Miss

LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey has provided an update to fans regarding the health and condition of guard Last-Tear Poa, who was rushed to a hospital in fear of a concussion in the Tigers' 75-67 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels at the SEC tournament Saturday night.

Poa required assistance after a hard fall in the fourth quarter at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena floor.

She was immediately carted off to the St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, where a concussion diagnosis came back.

Today, Mulkey shared an update on Poa's situation in an Instagram story.

"Poa suffered a concussion, but has movement and feeling throughout her body. She is expected to be released from the hospital tonight."

During the press conference after the game, Mulkey said that Poa's "CT scan came back clean."

"As I was walking to this press conference, the trainer told me her [CT scan] came back clean," Mulkey said (per WCBI News). "So that's wonderful news. I spoke to her mother ... The kid took quite a lick on the back of her head. I did not see it. I saw it on the film just a minute ago and I wouldn't even look at it."

For the season, Last-Tear Poa's second in college basketball, she had shown improvement across the field, upping her points from 3.4 to 5.0 per game and assists to 3.1 from 1.2.

Her biggest improvement was efficiency as she jumped to 43.5% from last season's 33.7% in field goal percentage.

Without Last-Tear Poa, a tall task ahead for LSU

For most of the season, the LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks have been the two best teams in the conference. Now, as the top 2 seeds, it seems fitting that they close out the SEC Tournament Finals.

For the Tigers, a strong victory over the Rebels led by Angel Reese gives them momentum into the final game.

Angel Reese against Ole Miss

However, on the other side is a South Carolina team, who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Kamilla Cardoso.

Kamilla Cardoso celebrates her buzzer-beater against Tennessee

