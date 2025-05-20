LSU HC Kim Mulkey shares heartfelt message for Vanessa Bryant to thank for special edition Gigi Bryant kicks

LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey paid a special tribute to Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. Mulkey shared an Instagram story of herself holding a special pair of Nike Kobe 9 Low EM "Mambacita" sneakers on Monday. They were a gift from Gigi's mother, Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant.

The shoes, released in honor of Gigi's posthumous 19th birthday (May 1), have black and white colors, gold accents and Gigi's name and jersey number.

"Happy birthday Gigi! Thank you for these beautiful Mambacitas!!" Mulkey wrote on the story.

Kim Mulkey thanks Vanessa Bryant for Gigi Bryant's "Mambacita" gift on IG story. Image via @coachkimmulkey

Gigi died in a helicopter crash alongside her legendary NBA dad and seven others in 2020. She was 13 years old at the time. Since then, her mom, Vanessa, uses special dates, like her birthday, to release special editions of the Mambacita sneaker line.

Mambacita, inspired by Kobe Bryant's nickname, "Black Mamba," was created in honor of Gigi's competitive spirit and the values her Hall of Famer dad instilled in her.

Mulkey, who is a notable figure in women's basketball, joined others to celebrate the young student-athlete whose life was cut short before she could fully live out her potential as a basketball player.

Kim Mulkey extends LSU offer to coveted five-star forward

Kim Mulkey has been busy during the offseason, which saw five LSU players leave the program after the 2024-25 season. Having secured three signings from the transfer portal, Mulkey is still looking to the recruitment portal for fresh talent. The Tigers' head coach offered a scholarship to five-star Lola Lampley, from Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, IN).

A 6-foot-2 power forward, Lampley is one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruitment portal, ranking No. 18 overall prospect in the country and the No. 6-ranked power forward.

"Lampley is a major factor both inside and outside on the hardwood. She is a capable scoring option, especially within 15 feet," analyst Brandon Clay wrote for 247Sports.

"Lampley, who was a member of the USA Basketball 17-and-Under team, has taken a major step forward in her game over the last 12 months. Her ability to serve in multiple roles as a scoring presence and a defensive stalwart makes her unique."

Lampley also got interest from other schools, including the Florida State Seminoles, UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils, Mississippi State Bulldogs and North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Meanwhile, LSU continues to hit the transfer portal for more forwards, with Minot (N.D.) four-star power forward Leelee Bell reportedly on the Tigers' radar.

