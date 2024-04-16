LSU HC Kim Mulkey shows support to No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese after entry to Chicago Sky with rival Kamilla Cardoso

LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey showed support for former player Angel Reese, who was drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

After Reese was drafted seventh overall, Mulkey was quick to give her a big hug for her massive accomplishment, which the LSU women's basketball team captured on their Instagram account.

Reese could have returned to LSU for one year and played under Mulkey again. However, she opted to declare for the WNBA Draft, as she says she wanted to move on with her career.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do. Obviously, coming back would have been amazing for me. But I want more from myself. I want to start over,” said Reese, via New York Post.

"I feel like I’ve been in the high since the national championship. I want to hit the rock bottom. I want to be a rookie again. I want to be knocked down by vets. I want to be able to get up and grow and be a sponge. I am just super excited to play with amazing players and against amazing players. This league is really competitive – and I’m a competitive player so I wanna play against a lot of players.”

Reese averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season with LSU.

Kim Mulkey praised Angel Reese despite NCAA Tournament loss

After the LSU Tigers were eliminated by the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament, Kim Mulkey heaped praise on her star player, Angel Reese.

Reese was a key factor in LSU winning the national title in 2023, and Mulkey had nothing but praise for her.

“When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that,” Mulkey said of. “What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole.”

“She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two years we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”

Reese no doubt played a massive role in the rise of support for college women's basketball. She will now go to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, who also drafted South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso with the third overall pick.

