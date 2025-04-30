LSU HC Matt McMahon hails Tigers' transfer portal class ft. Max Mackinnon, Michael Nwoko, and more

LSU coach Matt McMahon and his staff have done a tremendous job this offseason in building a strong roster through the transfer portal. The Tigers are ranked No. 11 nationally in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings.

After losing seven players to the portal, including Vyctorius Miller, and other elite seniors graduating from the program, McMahon knew the team needed to be aggressive in the portal to replenish the roster. He added eight players for next season, including five transfers.

Speaking with WAFB TV on Tuesday, McMahon shed light on his new portal additions and how they would benefit the Tigers in 2025-26.

"I'm really excited about the ability to go out in the portal and execute the game plan," Matt McMahon said (via an X post from Jacques Doucet). "I think it started off with Dedan Thomas, who's a terrific point guard from UNLV.

"We've been able to address the size and physicality needs in our front court with Michael Nwoko, along with Marquel Sutton. And then so far in our backcourt on the wing, good size and shooting at 6-foot-6, with Rashad King and Max Mackinnon."

The Tigers coach added that the program isn't done in the portal and will look to add a few more pieces to the team.

Here's a detail on the five transfers that LSU has added so far:

Dedan Thomas: 6-1 | PG from UNLV

Michael Nwoko: 6-10 | C from Mississippi State

Rashad King: 6-6 | SG from Northeastern

Marquel Sutton: 6-9 | PF from Omaha

Max Mackinnon: 6-6 | SG from Portland

Matt McMahon believes NCAA Tournament is realistic for next season with new roster

After a disappointing 14-18 season and only three wins in Southeastern Conference play, expectations were low for the Tigers entering the offseason. However, it didn't stop Matt McMahon from finding the right talent in the transfer portal.

With new additions and a few returning pieces, McMahon has high hopes for the program next season. The goal is for LSU to make the NCAA Tournament.

"I think it’s very realistic," McMahon said about making March Madness in 2026. "It’s happened in our league. I’m excited about the investment made into the program.

"It’s college basketball in this new era, and that’s what we’re planning to do. I’m going to be really excited about the players we bring back and have already signed. We’ll combine those with the players we’ll bring in through the portal."

The Tigers are yet to make an appearance in March Madness in the Matt McMahon era.

