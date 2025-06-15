LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson was unable to lead her team, Team Johnson, to a win at the Army National Guard Next Up 5s last week in Atlanta. This marked her second loss in the event as a coach, following a 105-102 defeat against Dallas Wings guard Paige Beuckers.

This time, Johnson's team was defeated by the USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins' Team JuJu 80-64. However, the 5-foot-10 junior shared a heartfelt collage with her team member Jezelle "GG" Banks, a Class of 2027 recruit on Instagram on Saturday.

LSU hooper Flau’jae Johnson shares heartfelt message to 2027 5-star recruit following Overtime matchup (Image via Instagram @flaujae)

"⭐ in the making, love you kid," Johnson captioned her story and tagged Banks.

Banks, who ranks sixth in the Class of 2027 (according to ESPN), plays for Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Delaware. Furthermore, she also won the Delaware Gatorade 2024-25 Player of the Year in girls basketball after averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game in 21 contests.

Banks also maintained a 3.23 GPA in her sophomore year and was awarded the 2024 Delaware High School Coaches Association’s Player of the Year award. St.

St. Mark's coach Val Karch also commended her talent:

“There isn’t anyone in Delaware that could come close to matching the talent of Jezelle Banks. She is definitely in her own stratosphere.”

She led the Raiders to a 13-10 record and a 4-0 record in the Delaware Section Catholic Basketball League last season. However, the team was knocked out in the Final Four of the DIAA state title after a 58-54 loss against Caravel Academy.

She also showed her scoring prowess in the Nike EYBL. She represented Team Durant and averaged 17.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 5.2 apg.

Flau'jae Johnson talks about her falling out with Angel Reese

Flau'jae Johnson and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese played together at LSU, winning a national championship in 2023. However, during her interview with "The Breakfast Club" on June 9, Johnson confirmed that they are "not friends."

“We’re not friends, but that bond that we had and that thing we did together, win a national championship, you can never take that away from us,” Johnson said.

However, she also said that she supports Reese and was happy with the way she is playing in the WNBA.

