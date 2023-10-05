LSU’s Angel Reese sends heartfelt message to Greg Brooks Jr. battling a rare brain cancer

LSU announced that the Tigers men's football captain, Greg Brooks Jr., has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called medulloblastoma.

Women's basketball star Angel Reese sympathized with Brooks and posted the LSU statement on her Instagram story with the caption, "Pray for 3!"

What happened to Greg Brooks?

Greg Brooks was only partially available for the LSU football preseason camp with what was described as vertigo.

Brooks had an emergency surgery in mid-September to remove a brain tumor, forcing him to miss the LSU versus Mississippi State game, explained as a medical emergency by LSU.

The chief medical officer at Our Lady of Lake Health, where the procedure was carried out on Brooks, Catherine O’Neal, admitted that there was cause for optimism.

O'Neal gave an update on Greg Brooks' condition:

“Speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, and although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation.”

She continued:

“As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg’s family and care team will determine a treatment plan in collaboration with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer. He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle.”

Brooks' family also released a statement after the diagnosis was confirmed.

“Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all,” the statement read. “He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans.

“Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep No. 3, and our entire family, in your prayers.”

The Tiger Athletic Foundation also launched 'The Greg Brooks Victory Fund,' which will help to cover the costs related to his health.

William F. Tate IV, the LSU President, called on people to give to the fund.

“Greg is a fighter and a winner, and we believe wholeheartedly that he will conquer this battle with cancer,” Tate IV said. “Victories are rarely achieved alone, which is why we’re calling on fans from around the world to rally behind The Greg Brooks Victory Fund.

“Your support will ensure that Greg and his family have everything they need as they embark on their journey to healing and recovery.”

The LSU community has come together to support Brooks, who transferred to the institution from Arkansas in 2022, after the devastating news.