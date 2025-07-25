LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson drops 1-word reaction for 5-star recruit Naz Anderson after claims of best point guard in the country 

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson seemed to agree with an Instagram post by Bleacher Report Hoops posted on Thursday. The post showed some highlights of the No. 10 guard in the Class of 2027 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Naz Anderson. The first slide of the post read &quot;Best point guard in the country?&quot; and Johnson reacted to the question in the comments section of the post. &quot;2027 5-star Naz Anderson has arguably had one of the best summers in the country. Anderson won a gold medal, took home FIBA U16 MVP honors, all-time assist leader for Team USAU16, and is ranked top 10 in the country @nazshiftyy,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLSU’s Flau’jae Johnson drops 1-word reaction for 5-star recruit Naz Anderson after claims of best point guard in the country (Image via Instagram @br_hoops)&quot;YES !!!&quot; Johnson commented. Anderson, who ranks No. 10 nationally, first in the point guard position and second in California, transferred to Prolific Prep on July 8. He played for Norcross High School last season, leading them to a 19-12 record and a 12-2 mark in the Georgia Section Region 7 Basketball League, where the team finished first.He also participated in the Boys 3SSB Earn Your Stripes Invitational Live 2025, held from July 17 to 20 in Ladera Ranch, California. He represented Game Elite and led them to a 4-1 record, averaging 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.6 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.6 3-pointers per game.One of his best games came in the 70-66 win against Midwest Basketball Club on July 17, where he dropped 23 points, three rebounds, six assists, two blocks, six steals and converted two shots from beyond the arc. Flau'jae Johnson's mother writes heartfelt message after earnest gesture for fans Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared a video on Instagram as the LSU guard stayed back to sign autographs and click pictures with the fans during the WNBA All-Star Weekend Meet &amp; Greet. Brooks shared a video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, showing Johnson staying even after her time was up: &quot;@flaujae killed it at the @wnba All-Star weekend Meet &amp; Greet with @dickssportinggoods But what really stood out was her willingness to stay and meet every fan, even after her time was up.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson will now gear up for her senior year at the Tigers next season, with Kim Mulkey making some excellent additions to the roster.