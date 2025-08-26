LSU's Flau'jae Johnson shares surreal experience at Daytona for NASCAR: "Waving the flag, honorary starter"

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson was invited as a celebrity guest to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. She served as an honorary starter, waving the green flag to commence the race.Johnson expressed profound gratitude for the unique experience, posting a video of her time at the event on Instagram.&quot;Daytona turned me into a NASCAR fan real quick 🏁🚀 Big energy at the Coke Zero Sugar 400. … drivers going crazy, speed unreal. Huge respect to all the drivers out there, and big thanks to @cocacolaracing for making it happen!,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video captured various moments, including Johnson waving the green flag, engaging with fans and experiencing the thrill of the race from the pit road terrace.&quot;Hey, look y'all. Waving the flag. Honorary starters,&quot; she said in the video. &quot;Can't drop the flag. I'm not going to drop the flag.&quot;Flau'jae Johnson also met several NASCAR drivers, including Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin. Blaney finished the race in first place with his No. 12 Ford Mustang.WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio joined Johnson as another celebrity guest. Mysterio served as the grand marshal for the event.Flau'jae Johnson reacts to Mikaylah Williams heartfelt message before senior seasonFlau'jae Johnson will enter her final year at LSU this fall before embarking on her professional career. She was one of the top scorers on the Tigers' last season and is poised to lead the team through her senior season.On Monday, her teammate Mikaylah Williams shared an emotional message on her Instagram story. She added a picture of them from the previous season.&quot;First day of our last ride tg 🥹🫶🏼,&quot; Williams wrote on the image.Johnson reposted the story on her account, adding her response.&quot;Awe my sister, I love you 12, let's rock,&quot; Johnson responded with a purple heart and fingers crossed emojis.Screenshot via Instagram (@flaujae/IG)Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson have been teammates for two years and are now into their last year. They have a great on-court relationship that has been very useful for the team's success.MiLaysia Fulwiley is another talented guard whom coach Kim Mulkey added to the LSU Tiger team this season. This trio of Tigers could lead them right into national championship contention.