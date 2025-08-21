  • NASCAR
  • Coke Zero Sugar 400
  • NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2025?

NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 21, 2025 18:27 GMT
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

After the Richmond race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The season’s 26th race is expected to be full of exciting action.

Ad

The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Daytona International Speedway oval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (August 23) 160-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.5-mile-long track.

The winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Daytona race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

Ad
Trending

According to this assumption, this year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner at Daytona International Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of around $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Daytona Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and MRN on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 2025?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ad

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida. He wrote:

“Purses for Daytona weekend, includes all payouts, all positions plus all charter payouts for Cup teams and all contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution, etc.: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Ad

Explore the 2025 Daytona NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Friday, August 22, at 5:05 p.m. ET, followed by the Coke Zero Sugar 400 main event on Saturday. Qualifying races at Daytona can be watched on truTV.

Ad

List of NASCAR Daytona Summer race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 1959: Fireball Roberts
  2. 1960: Jack Smith
  3. 1961: David Pearson
  4. 1962: Fireball Roberts
  5. 1963: Fireball Roberts
  6. 1964: A. J. Foyt
  7. 1965: A. J. Foyt
  8. 1966: Sam McQuagg
  9. 1967: Cale Yarborough
  10. 1968: Cale Yarborough
  11. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  12. 1970: Donnie Allison
  13. 1971: Bobby Isaac
  14. 1972: David Pearson
  15. 1973: David Pearson
  16. 1974: David Pearson
  17. 1975: Richard Petty
  18. 1976: Cale Yarborough
  19. 1977*: Richard Petty
  20. 1978: David Pearson
  21. 1979: Neil Bonnett
  22. 1980: Bobby Allison
  23. 1981: Cale Yarborough
  24. 1982: Bobby Allison
  25. 1983: Buddy Baker
  26. 1984: Richard Petty
  27. 1985: Greg Sacks
  28. 1986: Tim Richmond
  29. 1987: Bobby Allison
  30. 1988: Bill Elliott
  31. 1989: Davey Allison
  32. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  33. 1991: Bill Elliott
  34. 1992: Ernie Irvan
  35. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  36. 1994: Jimmy Spencer
  37. 1995: Jeff Gordon
  38. 1996: Sterling Marlin
  39. 1997: John Andretti
  40. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  41. 1999: Dale Jarrett
  42. 2000: Jeff Burton
  43. 2001: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  44. 2002: Michael Waltrip
  45. 2003: Greg Biffle
  46. 2004: Jeff Gordon
  47. 2005: Tony Stewart
  48. 2006: Tony Stewart
  49. 2007: Jamie McMurray
  50. 2008: Kyle Busch
  51. 2009: Tony Stewart
  52. 2010: Kevin Harvick
  53. 2011: David Ragan
  54. 2012: Tony Stewart
  55. 2013: Jimmie Johnson
  56. 2014: Aric Almirola
  57. 2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  58. 2016: Brad Keselowski
  59. 2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  60. 2018: Erik Jones
  61. 2019: Justin Haley
  62. 2020: William Byron
  63. 2021: Ryan Blaney
  64. 2022: Austin Dillon
  65. 2023: Chris Buescher
  66. 2024: Harrison Burton
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications