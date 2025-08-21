NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2025?

After the Richmond race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The season’s 26th race is expected to be full of exciting action.The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Daytona International Speedway oval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (August 23) 160-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.5-mile-long track.The winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Daytona race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.According to this assumption, this year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner at Daytona International Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of around $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.Live action of the 2025 Daytona Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and MRN on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.What is the prize money for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 2025?All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida. He wrote:“Purses for Daytona weekend, includes all payouts, all positions plus all charter payouts for Cup teams and all contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution, etc.: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”Explore the 2025 Daytona NASCAR Cup Series payout per positionAfter deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Friday, August 22, at 5:05 p.m. ET, followed by the Coke Zero Sugar 400 main event on Saturday. Qualifying races at Daytona can be watched on truTV.List of NASCAR Daytona Summer race winnersYears – Driver1959: Fireball Roberts1960: Jack Smith1961: David Pearson1962: Fireball Roberts1963: Fireball Roberts1964: A. J. Foyt1965: A. J. Foyt1966: Sam McQuagg1967: Cale Yarborough1968: Cale Yarborough1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough1970: Donnie Allison1971: Bobby Isaac1972: David Pearson1973: David Pearson1974: David Pearson1975: Richard Petty1976: Cale Yarborough1977*: Richard Petty1978: David Pearson1979: Neil Bonnett1980: Bobby Allison1981: Cale Yarborough1982: Bobby Allison1983: Buddy Baker1984: Richard Petty1985: Greg Sacks1986: Tim Richmond1987: Bobby Allison1988: Bill Elliott1989: Davey Allison1990: Dale Earnhardt1991: Bill Elliott1992: Ernie Irvan1993: Dale Earnhardt1994: Jimmy Spencer1995: Jeff Gordon1996: Sterling Marlin1997: John Andretti1998: Jeff Gordon1999: Dale Jarrett2000: Jeff Burton2001: Dale Earnhardt Jr.2002: Michael Waltrip2003: Greg Biffle2004: Jeff Gordon2005: Tony Stewart2006: Tony Stewart2007: Jamie McMurray2008: Kyle Busch2009: Tony Stewart2010: Kevin Harvick2011: David Ragan2012: Tony Stewart2013: Jimmie Johnson2014: Aric Almirola2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr.2016: Brad Keselowski2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.2018: Erik Jones2019: Justin Haley2020: William Byron2021: Ryan Blaney2022: Austin Dillon2023: Chris Buescher2024: Harrison Burton