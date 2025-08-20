NASCAR 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Qualifying at Daytona: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from Richmond Raceway's short track to Daytona International Speedway's superspeedway this weekend for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400.The season’s 26th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as it’s a regular-season finale. The 2.5-mile-long superspeedway will host Next Gen cars for the eighth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Richmond, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Daytona.Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 23, to compete over 160 laps and 400 miles.A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. The weekend will kick off with qualifying on Friday, August 22, at 5:05 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the 26th race of the campaign.How to watch the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying at the Daytona International Speedway?See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying at the Daytona International Speedway:Friday, August 22, 20255:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifyingThe time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Daytona Summer race weekend areUSAQualifying for the Daytona race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.UKFans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:05 p.m. ET.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:05 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 2:35 a.m. IST on Saturday.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Daytona will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 12:05 a.m. GMT.AustraliaAustralian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 7:05 a.m. ACT on Friday.Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400?After P12 finished last week at Richmond, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 839 points. Chase Elliott stands second with 771 points.Denny Hamlin, who follows suit with 766 points, is followed by Kyle Larson (759) and Ryan Blaney (756), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.