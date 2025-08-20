  • NASCAR
  • Coke Zero Sugar 400
  • NASCAR 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Qualifying at Daytona: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Qualifying at Daytona: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 20, 2025 16:03 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from Richmond Raceway's short track to Daytona International Speedway's superspeedway this weekend for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Ad

The season’s 26th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as it’s a regular-season finale. The 2.5-mile-long superspeedway will host Next Gen cars for the eighth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Richmond, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Daytona.

Ad
Trending

Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 23, to compete over 160 laps and 400 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. The weekend will kick off with qualifying on Friday, August 22, at 5:05 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the 26th race of the campaign.

How to watch the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying at the Daytona International Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying at the Daytona International Speedway:

Ad

Friday, August 22, 2025

5:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Daytona Summer race weekend are

USA

Qualifying for the Daytona race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:05 p.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 2:35 a.m. IST on Saturday.

Ad

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Daytona will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 12:05 a.m. GMT.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 7:05 a.m. ACT on Friday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

After P12 finished last week at Richmond, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 839 points. Chase Elliott stands second with 771 points.

Denny Hamlin, who follows suit with 766 points, is followed by Kyle Larson (759) and Ryan Blaney (756), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications