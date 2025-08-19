  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 19, 2025 14:58 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. This event comes after Austin Dillon’s win at Daytona.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the season’s 26th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Saturday, August 23, at the Daytona International Speedway. The 400-mile Daytona event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network.

The Daytona Summer event will be contested over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway. Saturday's event marks the 67th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 hosted by Daytona International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Forty drivers, including four open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon, #44 NY Racing Team’s Joey Gase, #66 Garage 66’s Casey Mears, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod are the only open cars for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Daytona Summer race.

Harrison Burton won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, one minute, and 40 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - Joey Gase (i)
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 - Casey Mears
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #78 - B.J. McLeod (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Daytona International Speedway on NBC Sports from August 22 to 23. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Yash Soni

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
