NASCAR 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. This event comes after Austin Dillon’s win at Daytona.The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the season’s 26th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Saturday, August 23, at the Daytona International Speedway. The 400-mile Daytona event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network.The Daytona Summer event will be contested over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway. Saturday's event marks the 67th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 hosted by Daytona International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.Forty drivers, including four open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon, #44 NY Racing Team’s Joey Gase, #66 Garage 66’s Casey Mears, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod are the only open cars for this week’s race.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Daytona Summer race.Harrison Burton won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, one minute, and 40 seconds.2025 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#33 - Austin Hill (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - Joey Gase (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Casey Mears#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - B.J. McLeod (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Daytona International Speedway on NBC Sports from August 22 to 23. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.