LSU coach Kim Mulkey showed a different side of herself during a postgame interview after her team dominated Florida State 101-71 on Monday night to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

On ESPN's postgame courtside interview, she felt a sudden pull behind her, which nearly caused her headphones to fall off. After looking to the side, she realized it was her grandchild.

“That’s why you love grandkids, right?” Mulkey said while adjusting her microphone and pulling the kid in for a side hug.

Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams delivered top performances in LSU's win.

Morrow scored 26 points while adding 11 rebounds, and guard Williams recorded a team-high 28 points. Four LSU players reached double figures, with Sa’Myah Smith contributing 20 points and Flau’Jae Johnson, who left the game with an injury scare, adding 13 points.

After leading 50-49 at halftime, the Tigers outscored Florida State 31-6 in the third quarter en route to a 40-point win.

LSU (30-5) will now take on No. 2 seed NC State (28-6) in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night.

Kim Mulkey offers support for injured JuJu Watkins

NCAA Tournament second round: USC vs. Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

The college basketball community was left shocked after USC star JuJu Watkins picked up a serious knee injury during her team’s second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Mississippi State.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was among the prominent names to react.

“JuJu Watkins is a star in our game, and she went down last night with an ACL injury. Nobody did anything dirty, but it was so sad to watch,” Mulkey said.

Mulkey offered some encouragement to Watkins and her family, reminding the guard the situation is "fixable," citing LSU forward Smith, who has recovered from two ACL tears, as an example.

Both LSU and USC are in the Sweet 16 and are looking to go all the way.

