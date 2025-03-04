LSU senior guard Last-Tear Poa recently shared a heartwarming photo with her brother, Kingston, on social media. The black-and-white image showed the siblings' close bond, with both flashing playful expressions. In her Instagram story on Monday, Poa wore a sweatshirt with an image of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant in his iconic No. 8 Lakers jersey.

The siblings posed in front of a mirror, with Kingston giving a thumbs-up while Poa struck a peace sign, adding to the lighthearted feel of the post. The image was set to the music of J. Cole's "Love Yourz."

LSU’s Last-Tear Poa shares cute snap in Kobe Bryant sweatshirt with brother Kingston - Image source: Instagram/lasttear_poa11

LSU’s Last-Tear Poa’s touching story behind her name

LSU Tigers’ Last-Tear Poa shared the heartfelt story behind her name on the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast with Flau'jae Johnson in December, revealing a connection to her family’s history and her late great-grandmother. Poa explained that her great-grandmother was a respected figure within the family, often regarded as the "queen."

"People would do what she says," Poa said. “Before my great-grandma died, everyone in my family looked up to her and she was more like the queen of the family. People would do what she says.”

Before her death, Poa’s great-grandmother had a dream that someone in her mom's generation was pregnant. At the time, Poa’s mother, who was still young, chose not to share that she was expecting a child.

As her great-grandmother's health declined, she was hospitalized. In her final moments, as she struggled for air, a single tear rolled down her cheek. The "last tear" became a symbol for the family. They decided that the next child born would carry the name "Last-Tear" as a tribute.

“So that was the last thing the family saw of her,” Poa said. “Well the next generation that was going to be born was going to be named last tear, well it ended up being me.”

When Poa was born, the story had a deeper meaning. She was born with a small beauty mark under her left eye, where the "last tear" had fallen on her great-grandmother’s cheek.

"I'm really grateful and I love my name. I embrace it all the time," Poa said.

Poa expressed her deep gratitude and pride in carrying such a meaningful name. For Poa, her name adds an inspiration that connects to her roots and family history.

