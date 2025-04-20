On Saturday, Haley Cavinder flaunted her diamond engagement ring on Instagram, which stirred reactions from fans and other influencers. LSU’s Livvy Dunne was quick to show her support for Cavinder as she hyped up the former Miami guard in a one-word reaction.

Cavinder posted celebratory shots on Instagram as she posed in a white bikini and a cap, with her ring the focus of the shot while seated in front of a balloon display that read “engaged.”

Amidst the congratulatory messages, LSU gymnast and fellow influencer Livvy Dunne dropped a comment, reacting like other fans in the comments section.

“Slay,” Dunne commented.

LSU's Livvy Dunne drops 1-word reaction to Haley Cavinder showing off her diamond engagement ring - Image source: Instagram/haleycavinder

Haley Cavinder and Ferguson began dating in 2023, and in September 2024, she shared an anniversary tribute. Haley’s engagement came just weeks after she announced her retirement from basketball in March. She reunited with her twin, Hanna, in Miami for their final year before hanging up their sneakers.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson celebrate the romantic beachside engagement

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson celebrated their engagement with an ocean backdrop and floral arrangement, sharing joyful moments on Instagram, including a hug by a flower arch.

Cavinder, in a bluish pink dress, joyfully embraced Ferguson, who wore a blue striped shirt and white pants. Other photos showed them walking hand-in-hand toward the ocean and Cavider displaying her engagement ring.

Cavinder has been loud about her support for Ferguson, showing her support at his games. Cavinder finished her collegiate basketball season as she averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 46.2% for the Miami Hurricanes.

Cavinder began her collegiate basketball career at Fresno State in the 2019-20 season, where she averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as a freshman. In 2020-21, she improved to 19.9 points per game and shot to 42.7% from the field. The next season, Cavinder continued her impressive output, averaging 19.8 points, 5.7 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 97.3% from the free-throw line.

In 2022, Cavinder transferred to the Miami Hurricanes and was a vital part of the Hurricanes’ lineup, playing 35 games. During her first season in Miami, she averaged 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7% and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

In the 2024-25 season, Cavinder took off as she averaged 18.2 points and 6.5 rebounds, showing her offensive prowess. Cavinder's consistency at the line and ability to stretch the floor appeared to have been major assets throughout her college career.

