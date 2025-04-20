Haley Cavinder's "biggest fan" Hanna Cavinder jumps in excitement at twin's special moment with Jake Ferguson

Hanna Cavinder excitedly celebrated her twin sister Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's special moment. Ferguson proposed to Haley on Thursday. The TE got down on one knee and gifted Haley an oval-cut diamond engagement ring.

Hanna uploaded a video on their TikTok account, showing herself celebrating and jumping with happiness.

"i will forever be my twins biggest fan," Hanna captioned.

Haley and Jake's engagement news came days after it was reported that Hanna had broken up with Carson Beck.

Hanna Cavinder seemingly takes a shot at ex-boyfriend, Carson Beck

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and Miami Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder started dating in July 2024. The two were spotted at Michigan Lake during the Fourth of July weekend, vacationing with each other's families. Beck then confirmed the status of their relationship in February, as per ESPN.

However, fans noticed that Cavinder deleted all his pictures from her Instagram account and unfollowed him. Beck, who will be the starting QB of the Hurricanes, switched his account from public to private.

After the breakup rumor, Cavinder uploaded a post on TikTok, where she danced with her twin sister.

"'I hated social media'" used Snapchat more than me," the Cavinder twins captioned on Friday.

The caption seemingly referenced to reports that Beck allegedly sent Snapchat messages to an unidentified woman while the two were on a trip to Nashville.

After his transfer to Miami, Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson revealed that Beck did not use social media regularly.

"My perception outside was probably the same as a lot of people," Dawson said on Friday, via CBS Sports. "The more I got to know him, the more I found out he don't like that s**t, really, either.

“He's a very private person and you've got to get through some barriers to get to know the real him. There are no distractions now. In a lot of ways, he's a lot more relaxed. I felt like he had to do [social media] because when you're with somebody, it is what it is.”

Cavinder will not return to Miami next season as she has exhausted her eligibility, while Beck will aim to lead the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff.

