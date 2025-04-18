Miami star Hanna Cavinder drops 3-word reaction to twin Haley Cavinder & fiancé Jake Ferguson's dreamy engagement snaps

Haley Cavinder is engaged, and twin sister Hanna couldn't be happier for her. Cavinder and fiancé Jake Ferguson took to Instagram on Friday to share the news of their engagement.

The post also had a photo dump of Ferguson's proposal to Haley on the beach. The Dallas Cowboys tight end can be seen down in one knee against the backdrop of a series of gilted frames decorated with flowers.

The couple can also be seen kissing and embracing as Haley shows off her ring to the camera.

"The easiest love," the Instagram post's caption read.

Hanna shared her reaction in the comments.

"Fav ppl ever," Hanna commented.

Hanna Cavinder shows love to twin Haley and Jake Ferguson in the comments of their engagement announcement post

Hanna was in attendance for the couple's engagement, as were a number of other family members. She shared behind the scenes footage of the day on her and Haley's shared TikTok account, which has 4.6 million followers. Posts included showing off the twins' outfits, the two embracing following the proposal, and Hanna making a gift basket to celebrate her twin's big day.

The twins are very close, often sharing different aspects of their life with their large online following. Hanna's love and support for her sister amidst her engagement is definitely sibling goals.

All about Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson

Cavinder and Ferguson are a power couple in the world of sports. Cavinder, 24, played basketball at the University of Miami alongside Hanna and is coming off of her final season of eligibility. Ferguson, 26, has been a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys for the past three seasons.

The newly engaged couple first began their relationship in September of 2023. Fans speculated that the two were together when they noticed Cavinder sporting Cowboys gear, particularly a Ferguson jersey. Rumors about them dating were confirmed when Cavinder posted a one year anniversary post with Ferguson in September of 2024.

Cavinder and Ferguson often share different aspects of their relationship on social media. The football star first appeared on his girlfriend's Instagram in a 2023 photo dump. Since then, she has shared photos of the two on vacation in Santa Lucia among other posts.

The sports couple are supportive of each other's athletic endeavors. Cavinder can often be seen at Cowboys games, sometimes showing off custom Ferguson merch. Ferguson attended Miami games as well this season to show his support for his partner.

Ferguson proposed on the beach in Fort Myers, Florida. A backdrop of white and light pink flowers made for a picture-perfect proposal. The last photo in the couple's Instagram post from the proposal gave fans an up close look at Cavinder's ring. Her new bling is a solitaire oval diamond on a gold band.

