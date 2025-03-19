LSU's MiKaylah Williams snubs $12 million worth American singer in favor of Tigers' teammate Flau'jae Johnson

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson missed the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a shin injury as the Tigers fell to the Texas Longhorns 56-49 at the semifinal stage. Johnson has been pronounced ready for the 2025 NCAA Tournament by coach Kim Mulkey. The talented musician celebrated by partnering with Powerade to release a song titled "What it Takes" to celebrate the start of March Madness.

During a Tuesday segment of the "We Need To Talk" podcast, Johnson's teammate showed the bond between the pair. In a game, Williams got to choose which musician she preferred between Beyonce, Meg The Stallion, SZA and Doechii. She whittled down the names until the final matchup was between the $12 million worth SZA (as per Celebrity Net Worth) or her teammate, Flau'jae Johnson. She chose the latter.

"Obviously Flau'jae for sure," Williams said.

Flau'jae Johnson reveals how she balances music & sport

Flau'jae Johnson was a musician before she was an elite student-athlete with the LSU Tigers. She had a great influence from her late musician father 'Camoflauge' who was shot before she was born. She even competed on season 14 of "America's Got Talent' and last year was signed to the popular music label 'Roc Nation.'

During an interview with "For The Win" last week, the multi-talented LSU guard revealed how she balances the demands of being a musician and a student-athlete.

"It can become overwhelming, but you have to speak life into what you're doing so you don't get off track," Flau'jae Johnson said. "It's hard, but it's not impossible. I record myself. And then sometimes when I get an off week, I fly my producer down, and we record. We record so much that I have songs banked and ideas ready to go.

"I get a lot of backlash because [of] both of my worlds. People don't want them to coexist together. And it's like if I'm doing music she's not focused enough for basketball or something like this. You're never going to be enough for anybody, so you have to just be enough for yourself. I'm not the type of person that really, like, goes to social media and does all [of] that."

Flau'jae Johnson has been one of the best players in the country this season after taking over LSU's leadership mantle from the departed Angel Reese. Johnson has averaged 18.9 points on 46.5% shooting from the floor and 37.2% shooting from beyond the arc. She's also recorded 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season ahead of the 2025 NCAA Tournament while also making waves with her music.

