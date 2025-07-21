  • home icon
  LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 2-word reaction to GF JaMeesia Ford's intense workout reel

LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 2-word reaction to GF JaMeesia Ford’s intense workout reel

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:30 GMT
South Carolina
South Carolina's JaMeesia Ford and LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley

Former South Carolina Gamecocks star MiLaysia Fulwiley shook up the women's college basketball world when she entered the transfer portal in April. Fulwiley joined South Carolina's SEC opponents, coach Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers.

Fulwiley left behind her girlfriend, track and field star JaMeesia Ford in Columbia when she transferred. Despite their parting, the couple has continued to hype each other up. On Sunday, Ford posted her intense workout routine on Instagram and captioned it:

"Let’s start the week off right and get that body movin !!! 😉💪🏽Is it giving more vlogs ?? #dailyworkout #gymgirl #explore #vlog #trackstar #dailyvlog #reels."
MiLaysia Fulwiley commented on Ford's post:

"Ok edits!"
Fulwiley's IG comment

MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford met in 2023 during a track and field and women's basketball event and started dating soon after.

The couple has been open about their relationship, regularly congratulating each other on their achievements and posting snippets of their relationship on Instagram.

How MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford met

During an interview with The State, the talented MiLaysia Fulwiley broke down how her first interaction with JaMeesia Ford in 2023 went and how they started dating each other.

“I liked her outfit,” Fulwiley said. "She had on a skirt, and she looked like she was going to class. And I had on my sweats. Yeah, she had on blond hair. I got to know her off the track. So once I’d seen how she was on the track. I was like, ‘Wow, she’s almost as great of a person on the track as she is off the track.'
"I’ve never really seen a couple that thrives like us. That’s what really made us want to go public.”

The couple had their first date at the Crafty Crab and stepped out officially as a couple during the 2024 South Carolina Gamecock gala where they won the co-Female Freshman of the Year Award.

Ford and Fulwiley's busy sports careers meant that they didn't get much time for each other. During an interview with The State, the track star revealed how the couple dealt with that aspect of their relationship.

“It’s easy for us to understand because we’re both athletes,” Ford said. “When we have free time, we make the best of it. Because we don’t have a lot of time with each other. So we just admire those moments. It’s a good feeling just watching your significant other accomplish their goals."
Despite her packed schedule, JaMeesia Ford traveled to Cleveland to watch MiLaysia Fulwiley win the national championship last year but had to travel back to Columbia to do weight training the next day at 6 a.m.

After Fulwiley's transfer to the LSU Tigers, for the first time in their college basketball careers, the couple will be in different programs.

