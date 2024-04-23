South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was part of the all-conquering Gamecocks under the stewardship of coach Dawn Staley that won the national championship undefeated (38-0).

The Gamecocks guard also recently revealed her relationship with field and track star Jameesia Ford, who is the NCAA indoor champion clocking a record 22:34 in the 200 meters.

The popular Fulwiley and Ford attended the South Carolina Gamecocks gala together and the former predicted that either one of them would win the Freshman of the Year Award at the ceremony.

“We’re both good. If either of us wins, it’s a W for both of us," Fulwiley said when asked who should win it.

Trending

The couple went on to win the Co-Female Freshman of the Year Award.

Jameesia Ford is a record holder of repute. She holds the 300-meter record in the u-20 category, 100 meters (11:34) and she won gold at last year's Pan American U-20 4x400 relay justifying her Co-Freshman of the Year Award win.

College sports fans on Instagram reacted with glee at the couple's win.

IG comment section

IG comment section

IG comment section

IG comment section

MiLaysia Fulwiley: USC's generational talent

MiLaysia Fulwiley has been hyped as a prospect at W.J Keenan High School, South Carolina and was personally recruited by Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley in the seventh grade. NBA legend Magic Johnson hasalso hyped her skills, confirming that she's a big deal.

Dawn Staley perhaps paid Fulwiley the highest compliment by comparing the freshman to herself when she played college basketball for Virginia.

“I think we’re both fearless when it comes to playing on both sides of the basketball. I was a high-risk, high-reward type of player until I got a little bit older and understood and valued the basketball,” Staley said.

“MiLaysia is probably pretty similar to me in my freshman year, where I think I averaged five turnovers. She takes care of the ball a little bit more than that. So when it comes to the edge of being a generational talent, she edges me out by far."

MiLaysia Fulwiley provided the spark needed by the national champions. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.4 minutes of game time helping the team close out difficult games.

Fulwiley played for the Gamecocks alongside childhood friend Ashlyn Watkins and they won a title together to usher in the new generation of South Carolina stars carrying on the winning legacy established by Staley.

“It’s really a dream. Everybody who stays home, they stay home for the exact reason I stayed home: to win and to feel the love. To have both is unbelievable and it never really happens,” Fulwiley said.

MiLaysia Fulwiley is on several watchlists of players to keep an eye on during next year's women's college basketball season and with good reason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here