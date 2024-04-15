South Carolina coach Dawn Staley recently led the Gamecocks to an unbeaten season, culminating in their national championship game win over the Iowa Hawkeyes for her third title.

The Gamecocks were irrepressible throughout the season after starting the season with an inexperienced team and being ranked No. 6 in the AP poll before romping their way to an unbeaten season.

The three-time champion coach was ecstatic about the national championship parade on Sunday.

"IT’S PARADE DAY!!!" she posted on X.

The Gamecocks parade will begin at 2 p.m. ET, starting from the 1700 block of Main Street and ending at the South Carolina State House.

Jason Whitlock criticizes Dawn Staley

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has led the Gamecocks to unprecedented success in the past three years, culminating in two national championship wins.

During that time, Staley has put up a 109-3 record. In 2023-24, she had the perfect season, winning the SEC regular season and tournament title before completing the masterpiece with the national championship.

Controversial sports analyst Jason Whitlock leveled an accusation at Dawn Staley for not being a great coach during a recent episode of his show, "Fearless."

"I’m sorry for saying it, but it’s just factual – there was no great strategy deployed in going 38-0," Whitlock said. "They had an incredible size advantage, not just in height but in width with Cardoso. There was no coaching clinic had, and it’s embarrassing that they lost to Iowa last year with the talent advantage that they had."

Staley lost a majority of her team from last season to the 2023 WNBA draft after the Gamecocks, who were unbeaten, unexpectedly lost to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in their Final Four matchup.

The South Carolina coach revealed that she almost retired after losing most of her team and seeing the prospects that she had to work with this season. However, she stayed and built up the juggernaut that steamrolled past their opposition this season.

Whitlock intimated that Staley did not do much coaching, and instead, she just recruited well and let her players play with no great strategy.

"Dawn Staley is not a great coach, or she hasn’t proven to be a great coach," Whitlock said. "She acquires talent and she gets out of the way. She brings her dog to practice and rolls out [the ball]. Anybody that watched that game, that was not some strategic masterpiece that was put together."

Jason Whitlock has had incendiary views on famous characters in sports before, and his opinion about Dawn Staley was taken with a pinch of salt by most fans who are familiar with his rhetoric.

