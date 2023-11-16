Everyone knows that media personality Jason Whitlock does not like Deion Sanders, and he has never been afraid of showing it, although it looks like a one-sided affair.

Whitlock pounced after the Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Oregon State Beavers to make it six losses in their last seven games, putting them just above the Washington State Cougars in the Pac-12 standings.

On an episode of his "Fearless" show, Jason Whitlock shredded Deion Sander's coaching style and pointed out that he had predicted the demise of the Buffaloes even back when they were winning and were the darlings of college football.

"And there was ONE person, ONE show willing to tell you ‘this thing is going to collapse, this isn't headed on the right track, this team is undisciplined, this team doesn’t have a strategy that fits its actual personnel, this team is being coached by a helicopter parent who is running it like a pee-wee football team,'" Whitlock said.

Whitlock further trashed all of Deion Sander's alleged momentum since he arrived in Boulder to take charge of a team that only won one game last season.

"This whole little ‘miracle in Boulder’ and how improved Colorado is, that’s all been a lie and a myth. It’s all been created by social media and corporate media to drive clicks and TV ratings," Whitlock added.

"So far, Deion has not done anything the previous coaches weren't doing routinely at Colorado – winning four games and finishing at the bottom or near the bottom of the Pac-12. That’s where they’re headed right now."

The long-running Jason Whitlock vs. Deion Sanders beef

It was not the first time that the controversial Jason Whitlock had laid into Deion Sanders since he became the coach of Colorado.

Whitlock blasted Sander's management of Travis Hunter on an episode of "Fearless" after the Buffaloes lost to the Stanford Cardinal surrendering a 29-0 lead.

“Because we have our racial idolatry lenses on, we don't care about Travis Hunter. We don't care about what's best for Travis Hunter. All we care about is Deion "Prime Time" because we're groupies for Deion Sanders,” said Whitlock.

He further blasted Deion Sander's fans for their unconditional support of the charismatic coach.

"Deion is your God, and you're mad at me because he's not my god. And you're mad at me because I'm telling you that you're worshipping a false god,” Whitlock added.

With the repeated targeted attacks, the campaign by Jason Whitlock against Deion Sanders is starting to look like a vendetta.