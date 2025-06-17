LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 3-word reaction for GF JaMeesia Ford’s black & white snap from the track

LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has been supporting her girlfriend and South Carolina track star JaMeesia Ford during her races in the 2025 NCAA track and field season.

Fulwiley, who transferred to Baton Rouge after playing two seasons with the Gamecocks, has been in the stands watching Ford blaze the track with her sprinting prowess that is already receiving national acclaim due to her consistent podium performances.

The 5-10 guard showed her love when she reacted to the collegiate sprint superstar's black and white photo on Instagram. Fulwiley posted a three-word comment that stated:

"You the 1️⃣ "

The power couple has publicly shown their relationship since Fulwiley's time in South Carolina. They are going strong despite the WJ Keenan standout transferred to LSU during the offseason after playing for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks for two seasons.

Ford is coming off a sensational performance in the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championship in Eugene, Oregon, on June 14. She checked in at 22.21 seconds to outsprint Southern California's Madison Whyte (22.23) to win the women's 200 meters.

She became the first South Carolina runner to win the race since Shalonda Solomon in 2006. Ford, who won the 200m indoor title in 2024, improved on her second-place finish in the 200m outdoors last season.

LSU boosts guard lineup with the addition of MiLaysia Fulwiley

LSU looks to end a string of Elite Eight finishes in the past two years and the Lady Tigers hope that adding former national champion player MiLaysia Fulwiley to the fold would be the answer to their misery.

Fulwiley had an efficient, two-year stint with South Carolina, despite mostly playing off the bench. The WJ Keenan standout averaged 18.7 minutes per game in 77 games for the Gamecocks and tallied 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

The 5-10 guard will likely start for veteran coach Kim Mulkey and play alongside top returnees Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, forming a dreaded backcourt combo that fans should watch out for this season.

The Lady Tigers also added East Carolina transfer forward Amiya Joyner and former Notre Dame center Kate Koval for this year's team, giving them a deep roster that could help the trio produce up to their fullest potential.

They also have guards Kailyn Gilbert and Jada Richard, who provided quality minutes for LSU last season. Talented freshmen Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines, Grace Knox, Zakiyah Johnson and Megan Yarnevich complete the Lady Tigers' roster for this year's campaign.

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

