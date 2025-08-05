LSU Tigers’ MiLaysia Fulwiley reacted to her girlfriend and South Carolina’s JaMeesia Ford's post about her sophomore season on Monday. The image showed Ford lying on the track in exhaustion after yet another race.Ford expressed her thoughts on her journey in the caption.“From losing my very first indoor meet this year as a sophomore… to becoming a 4x SEC Champion in the 100, 200, 4x1, and 4x4,” Ford wrote.“This season has been a fight,” Ford wrote, revealing that she had been training since September 2024 through moments of deep doubt. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post Fulwiley was quick to appreciate the track athlete.&quot;Forever that girl! 🙏❤️❤️👌🏽,&quot; Fulwiley commented.LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 3-word reaction on GF Jameesia Ford’s emotional post on IG - Image source: Instagram/laywitdabutterAt the 2025 SEC Championships, JaMeesia Ford clocked 11.05 in the 100m, narrowly edging Tima Godbless and broke the 200m championship record in 22.01 seconds. At the NCAA Outdoor Championships, she ran faster with 10.87 seconds in the 100m semi-final and 21.98 in the 200m. Though she narrowly missed the 100m title by three-thousandths of a second, she sealed the 200m crown in 22.21 seconds.In addition to her achievement, Ford anchored South Carolina’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams into their respective finals. She also reached the 100m semi-finals at the 2025 USA Outdoor Championships. MiLaysia Fulwiley collaborates with Red Bull on social mediaMiLaysia Fulwiley collaborated with Red Bull in a stylish Instagram post on Jun. 6. Fulwiley’s photo showed her smiling, dressed in a navy-and-white varsity jacket embroidered with her name and the Red Bull logo.She was holding a basketball in one hand and a can of Red Bull in the other, sitting in front of a chalkboard with playful symbols, one of which read “Red Bull + Red Bull = Gives You Wings.”“Red Bull dump 📶💫,&quot; Fulwiley wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther photos in the post showed Fulwiley chilling and posing as she socialized. The post racked up over 16,000 likes. During her freshman year with the South Carolina Gamecocks, she put up 17 points, six assists and six steals in a dominant 100–71 win over Notre Dame on her debut in 2023.Fulwiley played a crucial role in leading the Gamecocks to an SEC tournament title, delivering a season-high 24-point performance in the championship game against LSU. Her efforts earned her the tournament MVP title and a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.