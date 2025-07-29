JaMeesia Ford has 4-word reaction to GF and LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley's major FIBA honor

LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley added another big win to her resume, helping Team USA capture the FIBA 3×3 Nations League Championship on Sunday. The 5-foot-10 guard played a key role in the team’s success and her brilliant performance hasn’t gone unnoticed.Fulwiley’s girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, a track and field athlete, showed some love for the LSU star on social media. On Monday, she reposted a congratulatory message from the LSU women’s basketball team on her Instagram, giving Fulwiley a four-word shoutout.“She’s just that girl 🤭⭐💕,” Ford wrote.JaMeesia Ford has 4-word reaction to GF, and LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley earns major FIBA honor. (Image via Instagram @jameesiaford)The 2025 FIBA 3×3 Nations League Championship started on July 21 and ended on Sunday. Team USA played six stops (or rounds) at the tournament, winning four. Fulwiley participated in five of the six rounds, playing 14 games and averaging 4.1 points per game.Milaysia Fulwiley is getting ready for her third year of college basketball. She spent her first two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Despite starting just three of her 77 games, she still managed to make a major impact. Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season, which was quite similar to her freshman year stats of 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.Next season, she will be playing for the LSU Tigers, as she has transitioned via the transfer portal. She becomes the third portal addition for LSU this offseason, joining Kate Koval, who’s coming in after her freshman year at Notre Dame and Amiya Joyner, who’s transferring from East Carolina.MiLaysia Fulwiley was crowned 3X Nationals MVP in ArizonaMilaysia Fulwiley competed in the USA Basketball 3X Nationals, which was held at the Arizona Athletic Grounds from May 2-4, 2025. The competition featured some of the best 3x3 players in the country playing in the fast-paced, action-packed style of 3x3 basketball.Fulwiley represented team chaos at the tournament, leading the team to an undefeated run in the tournament. Her performance earned her the Most Valuable Player award. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMilaysia Fulwiley teamed up with Zee Spearman, Cierra Burdick, and Christina Dalce at the 3X Nationals, and the squad put on a dominant run. They went a perfect 6-0 throughout the tournament and capped it off with a clutch 14-12 win over the previously unbeaten Team Rise in the championship game.That tournament also served as a key evaluation event for selecting the U.S. women’s 3x3 national team for upcoming international competitions, including the recently concluded 2025 FIBA 3x3 Nations League.