  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • JaMeesia Ford has 4-word reaction to GF and LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley's major FIBA honor

JaMeesia Ford has 4-word reaction to GF and LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley's major FIBA honor

By Inioluwa
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:14 GMT
LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley and gilfriend track athlethe JaMeesia Ford. (Images via Instagram @ladywitdabutter and @jameesiaford)
LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley and gilfriend track athlethe JaMeesia Ford. (Images via Instagram @ladywitdabutter and @jameesiaford)

LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley added another big win to her resume, helping Team USA capture the FIBA 3×3 Nations League Championship on Sunday. The 5-foot-10 guard played a key role in the team’s success and her brilliant performance hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Ad

Fulwiley’s girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, a track and field athlete, showed some love for the LSU star on social media. On Monday, she reposted a congratulatory message from the LSU women’s basketball team on her Instagram, giving Fulwiley a four-word shoutout.

“She’s just that girl 🤭⭐💕,” Ford wrote.
JaMeesia Ford has 4-word reaction to GF, and LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley earns major FIBA honor. (Image via Instagram @jameesiaford)
JaMeesia Ford has 4-word reaction to GF, and LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley earns major FIBA honor. (Image via Instagram @jameesiaford)

The 2025 FIBA 3×3 Nations League Championship started on July 21 and ended on Sunday. Team USA played six stops (or rounds) at the tournament, winning four. Fulwiley participated in five of the six rounds, playing 14 games and averaging 4.1 points per game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Milaysia Fulwiley is getting ready for her third year of college basketball. She spent her first two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Despite starting just three of her 77 games, she still managed to make a major impact. Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season, which was quite similar to her freshman year stats of 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Next season, she will be playing for the LSU Tigers, as she has transitioned via the transfer portal. She becomes the third portal addition for LSU this offseason, joining Kate Koval, who’s coming in after her freshman year at Notre Dame and Amiya Joyner, who’s transferring from East Carolina.

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley was crowned 3X Nationals MVP in Arizona

Milaysia Fulwiley competed in the USA Basketball 3X Nationals, which was held at the Arizona Athletic Grounds from May 2-4, 2025. The competition featured some of the best 3x3 players in the country playing in the fast-paced, action-packed style of 3x3 basketball.

Fulwiley represented team chaos at the tournament, leading the team to an undefeated run in the tournament. Her performance earned her the Most Valuable Player award.

Ad
Ad

Milaysia Fulwiley teamed up with Zee Spearman, Cierra Burdick, and Christina Dalce at the 3X Nationals, and the squad put on a dominant run. They went a perfect 6-0 throughout the tournament and capped it off with a clutch 14-12 win over the previously unbeaten Team Rise in the championship game.

That tournament also served as a key evaluation event for selecting the U.S. women’s 3x3 national team for upcoming international competitions, including the recently concluded 2025 FIBA 3x3 Nations League.

About the author
Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications