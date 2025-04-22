Social media rumor stirs fans as MiLaysia Fulwiley's mom allegedly pushed South Carolina star to leave Dawn Staley for more NIL money

South Carolina lost MiLaysia Fulwiley around the time it got Ta'Niya Latson, the best scorer in the 2024-25 season. At first, it felt like Fulwiley's decision stemmed from her desire play a bigger role and more minutes. However, there has been a new rumor around the dynamic guard's transfer.

Ad

According to a @SkimMilkey, a CBB enthusiast who also goes by Trilly Donovan, Fulwiley didn't want to leave the Gamecocks but was forced by her mother to pursue a bigger monetary benefit through the portal. The rumor further states that the guard wanted to return to Dawn Staley's program but the coach had denied her plea.

"Here is the story I got - She did not want to leave South Carolina but her mom wanted her to chase the bag. Fulwiley wanted to stay, mom wanted to get money.

Ad

Trending

"Agent got fired and now her new agent is Chen's old agent. Once she left, Dawn just wasn't going to allow her back. That's why the news of her leaving and her announcement were so far apart," the post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley was the Gamecocks' second highest scorer last season, averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 42.6% shooting. However, not only were her stats similar to her freshman year but she was more of a bench player in her sophomore year.

LSU Tigers favorite to land MiLaysia Fulwiley

Fulwiley has exercised the "do not contact" on her transfer portal stint, meaning that she is not encouraging teams to contact her anymore. This indicates that the guard is already in talks with a desired program, or has made a decision on her next destination.

Ad

Fulwiley has yet to indicate her next program, but according to Skim Milkey, the guard appears to be leaning toward the LSU Tigers.

"South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley will be visiting LSU 'soon', according to multiple sources. LSU seems to be the frontrunner at this point to land Fulwiley," the post read.

Expand Tweet

It is tough to say whether MiLaysia Fulwiley is planning on joining a rival program to South Carolina. However, she has to make a decision soon, as the last date of the transfer portal is Apr. 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here