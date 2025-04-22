MiLaysia Fulwiley & GF JaMeesia Ford enjoy a fun car ride on South Carolina hooper's 20th birthday

MiLaysia Fulwiley and GF JaMeesia Ford were seen enjoying a car ride in a recent social media video. In an X post on Monday, the two vibed to a song as Fulwiley, who recently entered the transfer portal, celebrated her 20th birthday.

JaMeesia Ford is a track athlete at South Carolina and has reportedly been open in her relationship with Fulwiley since April last year. Ford and Fulwiley met each other at a basketball and track & field hangout in 2023 as freshmen.

On the court, Fulwiley made an immediate impression by averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game in her freshman year (2023–24). She shot 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc. She shot a total of 446 points and was named the SEC’s Sixth Woman of the Year, also earning All-SEC recognition.

As a sophomore (2024–25), Fulwiley put up another consistent performance as she averaged 11.7 points again, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists,1.5 steals and shooting 42.6% from the field. She added 458 points to her career total, bringing her two-season tally to 904.

MiLaysia Fulwiley thanks Dawn Staley and South Carolina

MiLaysia Fulwiley took to social media to express her gratitude to South Carolina, coach Dawn Staley, and the Gamecocks staff after she entered the transfer portal. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Fulwiley did not hold back in her appreciation of the South Carolina community and fans.

“Without my village, I wouldn’t be where I am today, chasing my dreams,” Fulwiley wrote. “After thoughtful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. I’m excited for what’s next and grateful for all the continued love and support.”

Fulwiley chose to stay home and represent the Gamecocks as she helped the program to a national championship in 2024 and was instrumental in their continued dominance in the SEC. Her career scoring efficiency of 1.173 and shooting efficiency of 0.48 were vital in South Carolina’s impressive performances over two seasons. Fulwiley also added 58 blocks in her two seasons with the Gamecocks.

Throughout her career in 77 career games for the Gamecocks, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 43.2% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc.

