"You deserve it all" "CROWN HERRRR": Fans ecstatic as MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF, JaMeesia Ford, becomes SEC Outdoor champion

College fans went ecstatic on social media after MiLaysia Fulwiley's girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, won the SEC 100-meter outdoor competition on Saturday at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Facility in Lexington.

The South Carolina trackster ruled the women's century dash at 11.06 seconds to become the first female Gamecock to achieve the feat. The 20-year-old sprinter also won the women's 200m at 22.01 seconds, eclipsing the meet record. She also anchored the 4x100-meter team to a 42.75-second clocking, good enough for her third win of the day.

Fans were in awe of Ford's track supremacy in the SEC, congratulating her on social media.

"You deserve it all sweetie!!! 🔥❤️," one fan wrote.

JaMeesia Ford 1st fan comment (Image Source: @gamecocktrackxc/Instagram)

"CROWN HERRRR," another user exclaimed.

JaMeesia Ford 2nd fan comment (Image Source: @gamecocktrackxc/Instagram)

Some athletics enthusiasts felt Ford deserved to run in the Olympics, while other fans gave flowers for her remarkable feat.

JaMeesia Ford fan reactions (Image Source: gamecocktrackxc/Instagram)

Ford's winning run in the 100-meter dash equalled her season's best of 11.06 seconds that she set in April at the Gamecock Invitational at the Cregger Track in Columbia, South Carolina.

Meanwhile, her 200-meter effort in the SEC track and field meet was her season's best. She broke her 22.34-second clocking in the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational held at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex last February.

Power couple MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford bring the best out of each other

It's been well documented that basketball superstar MiLaysia Fulwiley and sprinter JaMeesia Ford support each other. Ford backed Fulwiley's decision to transfer to LSU and reshared the guard's announcement on an Instagram story.

The two athletes met at a joint women's basketball and track and field event in 2023 and developed mutual admiration for each other. In March 2024, they went public in a relationship on social media and have achieved several accolades when they were together in South Carolina.

Fulwiley and Ford share their triumphs, with the basketball star once quipping that if someone wins an award, it's already an achievement for both of them. Recently, Ford congratulated the 5-foot-10 guard after being adjudged the USAB 3x3 National Tournament Most Valuable Player.

MiLaysia Fulwiley will embark on a new journey with the LSU Tigers next season, but her biggest fan, JaMeesia Ford, is showing her love and support in her journey to greatness.

