MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 1-word reaction adoring GF JaMeesia Ford’s snaps in a vintage filter

MiLaysia Fulwiley is making waves with her affectionate gestures towards her girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford. The South Carolina sprinter uploaded a series of washed-out retro-like images to appreciate her partnership with HOKA, a popular brand among track athletes.

In the photos, she sat at a bench, dressed in a gear by the brand. She also signed off the last image with "Ford x HOKA" to showcase her love for the sporting company.

"HOKA GAL ENERGY ONLY. 👟✨💕💨 #explorepage #hoka #flyhumanfly #hokagirl," she captioned the post.

As fans reacted to JaMeesia Ford's snaps, her girlfriend, MiLaysia Fulwiley, also joined in the comments.

"😍😍😍😍," she commented.

"Super🌟," she wrote again.

Fulwiley comments on her girlfriend's IG post | @jameesiaford/ig

Fulwiley and Ford met during the 2023 fall semester when both the women's basketball program and track and field team hung out together as part of an official team event.

The two Freshman of the Year winners had their first date at Crafty Crab before solidifying their relationship. Fulwiley did not know about JaMeesia Ford's stature or caliber as an athlete before meeting her.

"I got to know her off the track," she said. "So once I'd seen how she was on the track ... I was like, 'Wow, she's almost as great of a person on the track as she is off the track.'"

MiLaysia Fulwiley will suit up for South Carolina's SEC rival next season

MiLaysia Fulwiley entered the transfer portal after South Carolina lost the national title game to UConn Huskies. Nearly a month after her exit from the Gamecocks, the prolific scorer chose LSU as her next destination.

Kim Mulkey's Tigers and Dawn Staley's USC have developed a significant rivalry in recent years. Both teams have emerged as powerhouses for the NCAA tournament and dominant forces in the SEC. The teams have faced each other at least once every season in the last five years.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's decision to switch schools came from the lack of opportunities in South Carolina. Even as the Gamecocks lost the 2025 title game, fans and analysts pointed fingers at Dawn Staley for underutilizing Fulwiley.

