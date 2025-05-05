MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF JaMeesia Ford sends clear message as LSU commit wins 3x3 National MVP

Weeks after her exit from South Carolina, MiLaysia Fulwiley balled against the Gamecocks players in the USAB's 3x3 National Tournament. Not only did Fulwiley's Team Chaos defeat her former college program in the semi-final game, but the dynamic guard hit the game-winning shot as well.

Being guarded on top of the arc, she got past Maddy McDaniel through a left-handed drive and hit an off-hand scoop layup to clinch the game. As fans cheered for her across social media, Fulwiley's girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, also joined in. She reposted the video of her game-winner on her IG story and wrote:

"Yess we love ittttt !! That's the lay affect for ya."

The track and field athlete also reposted a post by @usab3x3 to highlight Fulwiley's Nationals Most Valuable Player award.

JaMeesia Ford's post for Fulwiley's success at the 3x3 Women's National tournament | via @jameesiaford/ig

Team Chaos faced Rise in the championship game, which was a back-and-forth contest until the very end. MiLaysia Fulwiley and Co. trailed by two points with 30 seconds left before her back-to-back layup forced overtime.

Taking notice of her hot hand, the team made sure to get her the ball in OT. The guard then hit two consecutive 3-pointers, worth two points each, for the Chaos to lift the title.

Kim Mulkey said it was easy to bring MiLaysia Fulwiley on board

MiLaysia Fulwiley's decision to leave South Carolina and join SEC rival LSU made the most noise in the transfer portal this offseason. However, as surprising as the move was for fans and pundits, it was easy for Kim Mulkey to sway her into joining the LSU Tigers. The coach revealed it while speaking with Get Gordon in a sit-down interview.

"It didn't take much," she said. "I think I spoke to her and her mother one time and she has not even come here on a visit ... these young people do their homework, they look at rosters, they look at openings in the starting five."

The main reason behind MiLaysia Fulwiley's transfer from the Gamecocks is the lack of action she faced in South Carolina. Not only did her numbers remain similar to her freshman year, but she had only three starts in the 77 games she played for the program in the last two years.

