LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson dons yellow top with an icy chain for 2025 Business of Women’s Sports Summit

LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson turned heads at the 2025 Business of Women’s Sports Summit in New York City. She took the stage for a panel discussion, rocking a yellow top, striped trousers and silver heels. She topped off her look with a statement icy chain.

The summit, hosted by Deep Blue Sports & Entertainment, brought together powerful voices in women's sports to highlight the business evolution in a changing sports industry.

On Wednesday, Johnson reposted Flag football player, Diana Flores’ post on her story, appreciating the hard work with three flower emojis.

"💐💐💐💐💐," Johnson wrote.

On the court last season, Johnson averaged 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the postseason, leading LSU to the Elite Eight. She shot 50%, including 46.7% from the 3-point line and 91.7% from the free throw line.

In LSU’s 72-65 Elite Eight loss to UCLA, Johnson scored 28 points on 58.8% shooting, contributing four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

One of her most impressive performances came against Oklahoma on Jan. 31, when she dropped 25 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and contributed five assists in an overtime win.

Flau'Jae Johnson speaks on LSU teammates entering the transfer portal

Flau’Jae Johnson was honest about the transfer portal movement out of LSU ahead of the 2025-26 season. Johnson has opted to return for one final collegiate season with the Tigers.

She opened up about her emotions regarding the program’s offseason transitions during an episode of her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds," on April 10.

“When my teammates are going into the portal, I don’t know how to feel,” Johnson said. “It will be hard for me. I don’t know how to feel when my teammates go in the portal.”

Johnson admitted that most of the time, she was caught off guard by her teammates' decision.

“Yeah, when it drops, you kind of just find out,” Johnson said. “You just see them one day and then they are in the portal.”

The LSU Tigers have seen players exit through the NCAA transfer portal. Forward Sa’Myah Smith, who was instrumental during the Tigers' NCAA Tournament run with back-to-back double-doubles, has moved. Joining her are junior guard Last-Tear Poa and Aalyah Del Rosario.

Adding to the departures, star forward Aneesah Morrow declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft and was selected by the Connecticut Sun as the seventh overall pick.

On the bright side, the Tigers secured the commitment of former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval, a highly rated recruit from the 2024 class. She averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 1.7 blocks while shooting 45.1% as a freshman.

