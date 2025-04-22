LSU Tigers’ Flau’jae Johnson was in the spotlight again after her latest NIL partnership in Foot Locker and $3.74B worth (according to Companies Market Cap) Puma’s new campaign. The ad was in collaboration with the creative agency We Are Social.

On Tuesday, Johnson showed her appreciation to her mom, Kia Brooks, on Instagram and the team that made the collaboration possible. Last season, Johnson produced her best year yet after she averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.8%.

"I'm beyond grateful to be the face of the @footlocker x @puma campaign, 🔥🥹🙌🙌," Johnson wrote.

Fans expressed their adoration for Johnson in the comment section, congratulating her and hyping her up.

“You're reallv HER!” a fan commented.

A fan adores Flau’jae Johnson as LSU star credits mom Kia Brooks and team for headlining $3.74 billion company’s latest campaign - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

"Know I got the juice with NIL,” Ole Miss’ Lattimore commented.

More adoration kept pouring in as other fans continued to show their love for Johnson and recognize her achievement.

“Iconic,” a fan said.

“Pumas really are the coolest!” another fan commented.

“Superstar Status,” a fan commented.

Flau’jae Johnson lands major NIL deal with Puma and Foot Locker

LSU star guard Flau’jae Johnson is not slowing down when it comes to making moves off the court after she revealed her newest NIL partnership: a starring role in Foot Locker and Puma’s latest ad campaign, “Stay in Rotation.”

The spring campaign featured Johnson front and center, modeling Puma’s newest releases like the Speedcat, Speedcat Ballet and La France collections. It marks the first wave of a multi-brand initiative set to continue into the summer, with additional talent and product drops expected.

For Johnson, this campaign added to a growing list of NIL wins. She had already worked with major brands like Experian, Powerade, Google Pixel and Puma.

Johnson shot 38.3% from 3-point range, delivering 20+ point performances in wins over Mississippi State (20), UIC (23), Vanderbilt (25) and Troy (27 on Nov. 19). She had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in an overtime win against Oklahoma.

Her shooting splits were 50% from the field, 46.7% from three, and an impressive 91.7% from the free throw line. In LSU’s narrow Elite Eight loss to UCLA, Johnson put up 28 points on 58.8% shooting, alongside four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

