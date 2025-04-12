LSU star Flau'jae Johnson drops 2-word cryptic post as Tigers lose four players to transfer portal

With four players already entering the transfer portal, Flau'jae Johnson shared a cryptic post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, raising questions about the junior forward's future with the LSU Tigers.

The post included a very short message and three pictures of her at LSU. While the player's meaning was unclear, it may have been related to four Tigers players entering the transfer portal.

"4 out 😢🐯," Flau'jae Johnson wrote.

Johnson would be the LSU Tigers's leading returning scorer next season. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. Only WNBA Draft-bound Aneesah Morrow had a better scoring average.

Because Flau'jae Johnson wears the number four, other interpretations exist, such as a possible number change.

On Friday, Jersey Wolfenbarger was the fourth player from the program to enter the transfer portal. Wolfenbarger - a backup center - scored 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season.

Besides Jersey Wolfenbarger, Sa'Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa and Aalyah Del Rosario had previously entered the portal.

Smith averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. She combined to score 41 points and grabbed 23 rebounds from the NCAA Tournament games against Florida State and North Carolina State before losing to UCLA. Poa and Del Rosario averaged two points each in limited play last season.

Mikaylah Williams is set to return after averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season. She and Flau'jae Johnson will lead Kim Mulkey's team next season.

What has Flau'jae Johnson said about her future with the program?

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson already declared she would return to college, passing on the WNBA Draft. Johnson discussed the decision to return to Baton Rouge on Friday's edition of "The Best of Both Worlds With Flau'jae" podcast.

“There was a lot of talk about me going into the draft. I thought about it, but first of all, I’m not trying to go out on an L, second of all, you have to think about the CBA, third, I want to try to win. I know I can develop more. I’m a great player but I can’t turn it on and off. I love the WNBA but I don’t think it’s time yet," Flau'jae Johnson said.

Had she entered the WNBA Draft, Johnson had the potential to be a lottery pick. Instead, she will now lead Kim Mulkey's squad, which figures to have considerable turnover from last season.

