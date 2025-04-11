LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson explains WNBA draft decision: “I’m tryna win”

LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson is playing out her fourth year of college basketball eligibility with the same program. On Thursday, April 3, the senior confirmed that she won't be declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft and will instead be suiting up for the Kim Mulkey-coached squad in the 2025-2026 season.

During an episode of her Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae podcast on YouTube on Thursday, April 10, Johnson detailed further on the factors that led to her decision to stay with the Tigers.

"As far as the draft, I thought about it but I'm like, you know I'm not, first of all, not trying to go out on an L, and second of all, you got to think about the CBA and all of that. Third, I want to try to win like I want to go out on a win, and it's just like, I know I could develop more like I'm a great player, and I can't turn it on and off, you know what I'm saying?," she explained. (4:27)

"But, no, no WNBA for me. I don't think it's time yet, I don't think it's time yet," Johnson added.

In her third year of collegiate hoops, Flau’jae Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals in about 31.6 minutes per contest for LSU.

Kim Mulkey was a huge factor in Flau’jae Johnson's decision to stay at LSU

On her podcast, Flau'jae Johnson was asked if she knew after getting trounced out of the 2025 March Madness that she was going to stay at LSU, or if it took her time to ponder it. She then admitted that she already knew that she wasn't going to declare for the draft while sharing that Kim Mulkey helped her towards that decision.

"I talked to coach Mulkey, and we just had a real conversation. I told her some real stuff of how I've been feeling. I think that conversation really helped us and see what we both see in how I can make this year my best year. But, it's crazy out here," Flau’jae Johnson shared. (5:45)

The LSU Tigers finished their 2024-2025 campaign with an overall record of 31-6 and 12-4 during 2025 SEC play after they were eliminated in the Elite Eight of this year's national tournament by the UCLA Bruins through a seven-point defeat, 72-65.

