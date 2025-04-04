"NIL money is talking": Fans react as $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson makes WNBA draft decision

The LSU Tigers, led by Flau'jae Johnson, were unable to replicate the same success they had in 2023 during the 2025 national tournament. On Sunday, March 30, as the third seed of Spokane Regional 1, they were defeated by seven points by the first seed the UCLA Bruins, 72-65, to be eliminated from this year's March Madness.

Ad

With their campaign coming to a close, there were several speculations on where Johnson was headed after her third year. The LSU faithful can breathe a sigh of relief as Johnson announced on Thursday, April 3, per @capnsabass, that the Savannah, Georgia native will play her senior year with the program.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans speculated if the decision made by Johnson is fueled by the potential money she can earn from her NIL value, which is currently valued at $1.5 million. It ranks second among all female college athletes just behind fellow LSU athlete and gymnast Livvy Dunne, who is valued at $4.1 million, per On3.

"NIL money is talking to everyone," one user claimed.

(image credits: @brwsports on Instagram)

"She making more money now than she would, I feel it," another user shared.

Ad

(image credits: @brwsports on Instagram)

"Lmaooo she know that money coming NEXT DRAFT lol," another asserted.

Ad

(image credits: @brwsports on Instagram)

"4 years in college for a female basketball player is better," a user said.

Ad

(image credits: @brwsports on Instagram)

Other users just reacted on how much of a smart strategy this is by Johnson in staying for one more year of college basketball.

Ad

"Smart move, wait to see how that W negotiations go to get more money on that rookie contract," one user commented.

(image credits: @brwsports on Instagram)

"If any women’s basketball player has the chance to play 1 more year in college, then they def' should. Can still make M's from NIL money and the WNBA is going to have a new CBA so they rookie contracts gonna be bigger than what it would’ve been if they went to the league this year. Chess not checkers," another user wrote.

Ad

(image credits: @brwsports on Instagram)

"Smart move waiting till the WNBA get that money stuff in order, next year gone be the best year to go," a user posted.

Ad

(image credits: @brwsports on Instagram)

For her junior stint under the tutelage of coach Kim Mulkey, Johnson averaged a career-high 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest for the Tigers.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers are out for retribution next season

Expand Tweet

Ad

Along with the potential money she can get with her NIL value through endorsements, it seems as though Flau'jae Johnson is aiming to propel her team to for a return to the college basketball mountaintop in the 2025-2026 season. They last won it all in the 2022-2023 campaign, the first time in program history.

The 2024-2025 LSU Tigers finished with an overall record of 31-6, 12-4 during conference play and Johnson and Co. will seek for national title No. 2 next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here