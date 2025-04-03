$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson names four of her toughest March Madness opponents ft. Caitlin Clark

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson was unable to win it all in the 2024-25 season, as her team fell short in the NCAA tournament. On Sunday, March 30, the third-seeded Tigers were eliminated in the Elite Eight by the top-seeded UCLA Bruins, 72-65.

Over the course of three years in college basketball, Johnson has faced a number of elite opponents. In the latest episode of her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae," released on Thursday, March 27, the Savannah, Georgia, native was asked about the top four players she has faced in March.

Among those Johnson listed as her toughest matchup was Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, whom she faced in both the 2023 national championship game and 2024 NCAA Elite Eight, where Clark erupted for 30 and 41 points, respectively.

"No. 1, I'mma go Caitlin Clark, by far," Johnson said. "Alissa Pili, I think she cooked us in that Utah game. Ladazhia Williams single-handedly saved us in that game. I'll tell y'all that right now. This girl from Middle Tennessee, she was a little short girl. Last year, she was killing, bruh. She was getting to the cup any kind of way."

"Georgia Amoore, I love the way she plays. She plays with such a pace but she's like pass first, really good guard, and she knows how to lead her team."

She also highlighted Alissa Pili, who was a force down low for the Utah Utes in their 2023 Sweet 16 matchup against Johnson and Co.; Savannah Wheeler, who had 21 points in a March 2024 game against LSU; and Georgia Amoore, whom she has battled multiple times against Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

Flau'jae Johnson was the LSU Tigers' second-leading scorer this season

In her third collegiate season, Flau'jae Johnson, whose NIL value is $1.5 million per On3, dazzled with averages of 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game, making her LSU’s second-leading scorer. The third-year standout was also the team’s highest-scoring guard.

Johnson’s impact was instrumental in the LSU Tigers' 31-6 overall record, including a 12-4 mark in conference play.

