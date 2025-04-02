Olivia Dunne reacts to LSU teammate Kaliya Lincoln rocking in a new Auora Bliss leotard

Olivia Dunne recently shared her thoughts about her teammate Kaliya Lincoln rocking in a new Auora Bliss leotard. The LSU gymnast shared photographs of the costume on her Instagram profile.

Lincoln was also one of the non-traveling reserves for the US gymnastics team bound for the Paris Olympics 2024. The 18-year-old gymnast informed her followers that the leotard will be on sale from Wednesday, April 2. Her caption read:

"SO excited for the new Auora Bliss leotard and collection coming out soon!👀 This leotard will be on sale tomorrow!#OzonePartner @ozoneleos"

Dunne reacted to the post by commenting:

"Felt the aura from 3 scrolls away"

Interestingly, Dunne wasn't the only one to respond so. Fellow LSU gymnast, Aleah Finnegan, also expressed her awe as she commented:

"Ur so cute"

Likewise, Kailin Chio posted in the comments section:

"so beautiful"

Olivia Dunne, representing the LSU Tigers for the fifth and final time as a collegiate gymnast, contributed to the Tigers' NCAA championships victory and hopes to repeat the same this year. However, Dunne would have to recover in time from the patella injury she had sustained during the SEC Championships.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her post-LSU career

Olivia Dunne talks about her future post-LSU [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne has been the face of LSU gymnastics since 2021. In a conversation with the New York Post, the 22-year-old talked about her future after her stint with the LSU Tigers comes to an end.

Dunne shared that she wants to increase the presence of her NIL fund. The gymnast mentioned (0:10 onwards):

“I've always loved sports so (I) definitely (want to do) something in the sports realm. I have a fund at LSU called the ‘Livvy fund’ and it's to help the female student athletes at LSU get NIL deals."

"Because that's like sometimes half the battle, girls don't know where to start and it's very important to capitalize on your NIL while you're in college if you're a female, because there's not a lot of professional leagues after college for most women's sports. So I definitely want to do something in the NIL realm after I'm done at LSU and hopefully expand beyond LSU and help educate people and just help girls out,” she added.

Olivia Dunne created The Livvy Fund in collaboration with the LSU gymnastics in 2023. The primary objective of this scheme is to promote fellow student athletes like her to get the right opportunity for growth in sports.

