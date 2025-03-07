"Absolutely breaks my heart"- Olivia Dunne makes a saddening confession in her last NCAA season for LSU

Olivia Dunne made a heartbreaking confession amid her final NCAA season as an LSU gymnast. The American gymnast revealed that she had suffered an avulsion fracture and wouldn't be able to compete on senior night.

Dunne returned for her fifth season at LSU, where the Tigers are aiming to defend their NCAA gymnastics title. She expressed her excitement about being part of the championship-winning team and explained that her decision to return was driven by her love for the sport and her desire to contribute to the team's title defense.

The 22-year-old recently took to Instagram stories to share a heartbreaking update about her participation on senior night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Olivia Dunne revealed that she would be pulling out of the competition due to a patella fracture and was heartbroken about the fact that she would not be able to compete in the PMAC one last time.

Moreover, she thanked LSU fans for their constant support and encouragement.

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support, and as always, Geaux Tigers! -Liv," she wrote.

Olivia Dunne on returning to LSU for a fifth year

Olivia Dunne participates in LSU v Florida - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to express her thoughts while announcing her return to LSU for a fifth year. The American gymnast reflected on her time with the team and revealed how it had been an exhilarating experience filled with fun times and growth.

Moreover, she revealed how the coaches at LSU have helped her elevate her performance and step out of her comfort zone.

“Dear LSU, these past four years have changed my life. There is something about putting on a purple and gold leotard. There's something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming tiger fans,” she said.

“There's something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best. And there's something about being part of a team that made school history. And no matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there's just something about LSU. And that's why I'm here to say, I'm not done yet," she added.

Lastly, she shared that competing in front of the massive LSU fan base is something that she wants to experience once again.

