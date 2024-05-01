“The wait is over" - Olivia Dunne announces NIL partnership with multi-million brand Passes

LSU gymnastic sensation Olivia Dunne has announced a multi-million NIL collaboration with Passes, a platform that allows fans to watch exclusive content from the 21-year-old.

Passes also allow creators with a minimum of 100k followers to generate new revenue streams using their popularity. They provide fans access to their exclusive content and fans pay a monthly fee to watch that.

Dunne announced the partnership via an Instagram post on May 1, 2024. She also shared the link to her profile on the platform.

"The wait is over… link in bio to my Passes account for more of me and bts of my life!", she wrote.

Speaking to Forbes, Olivia Dunne expressed excitement about the new deal and claimed that Passes allowed her to monetize her creativity and gymnastic skills.

“Passes allows me to monetize my creativity and expertise in ways that were previously unavailable to college athletes, which is why I’m so excited to be partnering with them,” said Dunne.

The 21-year-old also claimed that Passes allowed her to turn content creation into a 'sustainable career path,' and forge deeper connections with fans. She also stated some positives of the platform.

“By offering exclusive content and experiences, I can turn my passion for gymnastics as a college athlete and content creation into a sustainable career path, and build deeper connections with my fans and supporters. I love how Passes is so user-friendly too. It's intuitive and easy to navigate,", she added.

It marks the first NIL deal for Passes, which is looking to attract college athletes to its platform. The company has raised $49 million in investments till now, and Olivia Dunne would be likely getting a hefty amount for the collaboration.

Olivia Dunne’s Nil deals

Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular college athletes, and the highest-paid female athlete right now. The 21-year-old enjoys a huge following across social media platforms, Tiltok and Instagram in particular.

Dunne has NIL partnerships with Sports Illustrated, BodyArmor, ESPN, Vouri Clothing, and Motorolla. Passes, which again is highly likely a one million plus partnership, is the latest big addition to the list.

In 2023, Olivia Dunne herself revealed on the Full Send podcast that she had earned more than $500, 000 from a single social media post. She has one year of college eligibility left but hasn't announced the decision regarding whether she will stay for her fifth year at LSU or not.