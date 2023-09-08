Internet star Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for LSU, recently discussed in an interview her plans to choose brands in NIL deals that resonate most with her values.

Dunne's rise to popularity has only been a relatively recent one. Currently, she is one of the most expensive female collegiate gymnasts.

In the recent interview, Dunne got candid about NIL deals:

"Taking your time to pick your brand deals and to be picky, there's no problem in saying no to brands if it doesn't feel right to you."

Upon completing her gymnastics career at LSU, Dunne wants to follow her ambition of starting her own business.

“But after school, I would definitely like to have my own brand. Yes, I love working with brands but I would like to have my own thing, my own product one day and I’m not sure exactly what that is."

Dunne makes frequent use of social media as she competes for the women's gymnastics team of the LSU Tigers. Given her current trajectory, it's reasonable to assume she might go down the path of sports branding or starting her own clothing line.

Olivia Dunne is dating MLB player Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne is currently dating Paul Skenes, who was selected first overall by the MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates. Yes, it is official now. It has been rumoured for a while, but the first overall choice from the 2023 MLB Draft confirmed it.

Skenes and Dunne got to know one other through his closest friend, a gymnast named Elena Arenas who shared a dorm room with Olivia Dunne.

LSU v Auburn

Paul Skenes told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette that they became friends because of their shared notoriety, which made it nearly hard to get anywhere without being followed.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something -- picture, autograph, whatever," Skenes said.

Paul Skenes was a standout during LSU's march to the national title victory in Omaha, and the Pittsburgh Pirates chose him over teammate Dylan Crews with the first overall choice in the MLB draft.