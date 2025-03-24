Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction after LSU successfully defends SEC Title

On Friday, March 21, Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers stormed to their second consecutive SEC Championships title. Reacting to her team's win, the gymnast was quick to make her feelings known about their accomplishment.

The Tigers have had an incredible run this whole season. Entering the year as the defending champions, the team arrived at the Championships as the second seed, having lost only two meets during the regular season.

On Saturday, LSU gymnasts posted a score of 198.200 to defend their SEC title. This score marks the best performance in LSU’s history at the SEC Championships. Reacting to the win, Olivia Dunne shared photos from the team's celebrations on Instagram, and captioned them,

“ring SECured.”

Behind LSU, Oklahoma posted a 197.925 to finish second, while Florida rounded out the top three with their 197.825.

The Tiger's Haleigh Byrant was the standout gymnast of the event, claiming her second consecutive all-around title, and a share of the balance beam crown.

Olivia Dunne discusses her future after LSU

Dunne at the 2025 BBWAA Dinner (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne is one of the best-known faces of collegiate gymnastics. She joined the LSU Tigers in 2020 and rose to fame later that year when she began sharing glimpses of her life as a student-athlete on social media.

Since then, Dunne has gone on to become the highest-paid female NIL athlete and is currently competing in her fifth and final year for the Tigers. Discussing her future after college, the gymnast revealed that she hopes to stay connected to the sports and NIL world, telling the New York Post,

“I've always loved sports so (I) definitely (want to do) something in the sports realm. I have a fund at LSU called the ‘Livvy fund’ and it's to help the female student athletes at LSU get NIL deals." (0:10 onwards)

"Because that's like sometimes half the battle, girls don't know where to start and it's very important to capitalize on your NIL while you're in college if you're a female, because there's not a lot of professional leagues after college for most women's sports. So I definitely want to do something in the NIL realm after I'm done at LSU and hopefully expand beyond LSU and help educate people and just help girls out,” she added.

For now, Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers will return to the mat between April 2 and April 6 for the NCAA Regionals. Dunne has sat out the team's last few meets due to injury, and it remains to be seen if she's added to the line-up during the regionals.

