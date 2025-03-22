Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction as boyfriend Paul Skenes' rookie card sells for $1.11 million

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are a power couple in the sporting world. Recently, Skenes' MLB rookie card sold for a whopping $1.11 million and Dunne expressed her feelings about it.

Skenes had an incredible collegiate career with LSU and his MLB debut was a much-anticipated affair. Playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the pitcher knocked all expectations out of the park, and his performances over the 2025 season saw him named MLB’s Rookie of the Year.

As a result of Skenes' incredible season in the MLB, his card from his debut game for the Pirates acquired a special interest. The card, which featured a patch from his jersey and an autograph, recently sold for 1.11 million dollars. Reacting to this, Olivia Dunne wrote on her Instagram stories:

“What a steal!”

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (@livvydunne)

Olivia Dunne had previously offered to host the owner of the card in her suite for a Pirates Game.

Olivia Dunne reflects on Paul Skenes’ rookie season

Skenes and Dunne at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes first met while competing for the LSU Tigers. The duo met through common friends and quickly hit it off, making their relationship public in August 2023.

As Skenes made his MLB debut in 2024, Dunne recently reflected on watching her boyfriend live at games, telling ESPN:

“It was so special. I mean to be able to go to the games with my family, his family and seeing him throw 100 miles an hour in person is actually mind-blowing. I don't know how he does it but he's really good at it and I love to watch.”

Dunne explained their relationship's 'special dynamic', highlighting that Skenes made her a better athlete.

“Our relationship is a very special dynamic because I'm here in college right now and he's in the MLB which is kind of crazy because he's so young. And I think that we learn from one another. I teach him things that maybe he wouldn't know, and he teaches me things that make me a better athlete,” she said.

“I just think his mindset is really what makes him such a great athlete so I mean he's very disciplined at such a young age and I think that's rubbed off on me which I think is great,” she added.

While Paul Skenes pitches in Major League Baseball, Olivia Dunne competes in her fifth and final year for the LSU Tigers. The team will next be in action at the SEC Championships on Saturday, March 22, and it remains to be seen if Dunne competes in the meet.

