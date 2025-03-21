Olivia Dunne drops a 2-word message for sister Julz as she receives major welcome for managing multi-million dollar NIL deals

Olivia Dunne reacted to her sister Julz being selected as a speaker at AthleteCon for reeling in NIL sponsorship deals and managing her sister's business prospects. Dunne and her sister often share frames on social media, be it with the family or simply poking fun at each other.

After the NIL rule update, Olivia Dunne became one of the most recognizable college athletes, soon becoming the most followed on social media. Having started her journey with gymnastics content, she gradually added other aspects of her life, but nothing without the support of her official manager and sister, Julz Dunne.

Content creator and partner of multiple brands like her sister, Julz will attend the 2025 AthleteCon as a speaker on June 5-6, 2025. On the event's official Instagram account, she was welcomed as the 'powerhouse behind the biggest NIL deals.' She also received acclaim as an integral part of 'The Livvy Fund', helping women athletes secure lucrative contracts and building a generation of sports influencers.

Her sister, Olivia Dunne, was delighted with the news and showed support in the comment section, writing:

"Oh yeaaaa"

Olivia Dunne reacts to her sister receiving special honor; Instagram - @athlete.con

Julz also attended the Lousiana State University like her sister. She studied kinesiology and always took an interest in sports but hasn't forged a gymnastics career path like her sister.

Olivia Dunne surprised her sister Julz Dunne with a brand-new car on her birthday

Dunne at the 2024 LSU Archive - (Source: Getty)

Julz has been a constant in Dunne's gymnastics events, even attending Senior Night at PMAC as the latter competed in the final home meet. Besides, she also accompanies her sister to getaways, and joins her for quality family time on special occasions.

Before Julz celebrated her birthday on February 4, 2025, her sister surprised her with a car, seemingly a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. In a video posted on Instagram, the latter blindfolded her sister and drove to where she parked the 'brand-new car'. On the revelation, Julz could hardly control her emotions, thanking her sister with a hug.

As the elder sister revved up the engine and drove off, the LSU gymnast screamed:

"Mission complete baby! Happy Birthday!"

Julz later posted a note of gratitude for her sister on her Instagram story, reading:

"No, I don’t think you guys understand. I have the best sister ever. Thank you for the early bday gift @livvydunne I love youuuuuuu.”

Olivia Dunne returned to her alma mater for her senior year and will soon head to defend the National title with the LSU Tigers.

